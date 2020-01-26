Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash

Lakers star Kobe Bryant during a game in 2015.
Lakers star Kobe Bryant during a game in 2015.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Jan. 26, 2020
1:15 PM
Kobe Bryant was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. He was 41.

Athletes, celebrities from around the sports world and political leaders mourned the loss of the Lakers legend on social media:

