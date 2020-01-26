Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. He was 41.
Athletes, celebrities from around the sports world and political leaders mourned the loss of the Lakers legend on social media:
Can’t be true.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020
Just can’t be.
Truly truly horrific.
Rest In Peace Kobe.
This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412— Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020
Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day.— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020
Drake honors Kobe Bryant 💔 pic.twitter.com/fI5w8giSl2— Rap-Up (@RapUp) January 26, 2020
Devastated.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020
💔🖤— John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020
Quit playing— Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020
Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020
Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020
R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. A great, a legend, someone to truly idolize. My condolences go out to his family and to the families of those who lost their lives as well.— Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) January 26, 2020
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND
Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking.— Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020
💔I will never forget this moment.. Your impact on the game, your impact on sports. An inspiration, a legend, an icon, the Goat. RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/Hf7oMbGvxo— Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) January 26, 2020
Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant...a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process....— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020
#FightOnForever, Kobe Bryant.— USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 26, 2020
You inspired generations of Trojans and our city. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2BW9y0D37
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020
Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020
Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Rip @kobebryant 😔 doesn’t feel real.... my heart goes out to his family and loved ones 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0qQeBtsz6U— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020
My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020
The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼
Thank you Kobe for everything you gave us both on and off the court. Your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of millions. Truly one of a kind. Praying for his family, loved ones, and everyone involved. Rest In Peace Mamba— Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) January 26, 2020