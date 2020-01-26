Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant was one of five people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. He was 41.

Athletes, celebrities from around the sports world and political leaders mourned the loss of the Lakers legend on social media:

Can’t be true.

Just can’t be.

Truly truly horrific.



Rest In Peace Kobe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 26, 2020

This is the worst news. Kobe is an all-time great who had his entire life ahead of him. My heart goes out to his family, his fans and the millions of people whose lives he touched. Today Kobe is the greatest of all time. 🙏🏀 https://t.co/saR4dJ7412 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 26, 2020

Please no. Please god no. It can’t be true. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

💔🖤 — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020

Quit playing — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Like everyone, I’m stunned and saddened by the news about Kobe Bryant. My heart is broken for his wife and family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 26, 2020

R.I.P. Kobe Bryant. A great, a legend, someone to truly idolize. My condolences go out to his family and to the families of those who lost their lives as well. — Tavon Austin (@Tayaustin01) January 26, 2020

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!



RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a real life super hero on that court & I’m sure he was one to his family. Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) January 26, 2020

💔I will never forget this moment.. Your impact on the game, your impact on sports. An inspiration, a legend, an icon, the Goat. RIP Kobe pic.twitter.com/Hf7oMbGvxo — Chloe Jackson (@Clj_0) January 26, 2020

Today we @WaltDisneyCo mourn the tragic loss of @kobebryant...a giant in sports and a person so full of life. Terrible news and so hard to process.... — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 26, 2020

#FightOnForever, Kobe Bryant.



You inspired generations of Trojans and our city. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t2BW9y0D37 — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Incredibly sad news about @kobebryant Prayers and condolences to his family. #RIPMamba 🙏 ❤️ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) January 26, 2020

Man not Kobe... Prayers to his family and friends! #RIPMamba — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Rip @kobebryant 😔 doesn’t feel real.... my heart goes out to his family and loved ones 🦋 pic.twitter.com/0qQeBtsz6U — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. pic.twitter.com/hkb0lbRwie — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 26, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to the Bryant family and the passengers’ families on this sad day.



The impact Kobe had on the world cannot be expressed in words. RIP to a legend and a friend... 🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 26, 2020