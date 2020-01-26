Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Multiple fatalities reported after helicopter slams into Calabasas hillside

Scene of Calabasas helicopter crash.
Smoke rises from the site of the helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.
(Richard Winton / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Jan. 26, 2020
11:40 AM
Share

A helicopter crashed and burst into flames Sunday morning amid foggy conditions in the hills above Calabasas, with multiple fatalities reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said. Sources at the scene said they believed there were multiple fatalities, but the exact number was unclear.

The fire was contained to the crash site, officials said. There were no homes in the area, and no roadways were impacted.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter had five people on board and there appear to be no survivors.

Allen Kenitzer, an FAA spokesman, said his agency and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.
