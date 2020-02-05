Two arrested after alleged ‘joy ride’ along Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route

An impaired driver taking a “joy ride” Wednesday along the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade route was put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the driver and another person at gunpoint, according to officials and video of the incident.

Clay County Sheriff’s deputies threw out Stop Sticks and several patrol cars surrounded the car and stopped it as it approached the crowd near Union Station, police said. Video posted by WDAF-TV showed officers approaching the car with weapons drawn before taking two people into custody. No one was injured.

Fans streamed into downtown Kansas City by the thousands early Wednesday for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl championship in 50 years. Some even camped out overnight to reserve choice spots along the route, which will take the team from the intersection of 6th Street and Grand Boulevard to the rally outside Union Station.

Mayor Quinton Lucas told the TV station that an impaired driver was taking “a joy ride” and it was not terrorism-related. He praised the quick response of the officers, who were cheered by fans who witnessed the incident.

“We have even more heroes to cheer today,” Lucas said.