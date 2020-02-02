Super Bowl LIV game updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl LIV is here. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play for the NFL championship today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST.

The Times will be posting live updates throughout the game here as both teams look to end their long Super Bowl droughts.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl following their 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. It marks their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV in 1970.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season. The 49ers are looking for their first title since the 1994 season when they defeated the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Here’s a look at what’s going on pregame at Hard Rock Stadium from our staff at the game: Arash Markazi, Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Jeff Miller:

DJ Khaled is the pregame DJ at the #SuperBowl as the 49ers and Chiefs warmup in front of him. pic.twitter.com/7zXkdP6JrV — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

It’s 68 degrees and sunny in Miami. Perfect #SuperBowl weather today. pic.twitter.com/PashlX2tex — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

Jerry Rice is welcoming the 49ers onto the field at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dlbnzvQxpc — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

The #SuperBowl is a long day for fans so they have free phone charging stations set up in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/115Xa1bgeU — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

The 49ers have arrived at Hard Rock Stadium. The Chiefs arrived first in case there was a prop bet on that. pic.twitter.com/At1WaetCcC — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

A look at some #SuperBowl concession prices. A $28 sandwich and a $15 soda sounds about right. pic.twitter.com/UFjLBtG2ym — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

You can fit right in around South Beach after the game with these $75 #SuperBowl fedoras. pic.twitter.com/gbRH7j3oVB — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

They made a hat of all the cool logos the #SuperBowl has had in Miami featuring the boring one they use every year now for $50. pic.twitter.com/frs29mNthl — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

It is a picture-perfect day in Miami for the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pcuCPjJ0YK — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

A seat in the press box has been reserved for longtime NFL reporter Don Banks, who passes away in August. pic.twitter.com/QQ2YhnpmPp — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

Sean McVay beat @LATimesklein to Hard Rock Stadium. 😀 pic.twitter.com/sf6krG3Eu1 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 2, 2020

