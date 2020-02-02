Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Super Bowl LIV game updates: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Hard Rock Stadium hosts Super Bowl LIV
Hard Rock Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LIV, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
(Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
By Austin Knoblauch 
Feb. 2, 2020
2:02 PM
MIAMI — 

Super Bowl LIV is here. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play for the NFL championship today at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PST.

The Times will be posting live updates throughout the game here as both teams look to end their long Super Bowl droughts.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl following their 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. It marks their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV in 1970.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season. The 49ers are looking for their first title since the 1994 season when they defeated the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

Here's a look at what's going on pregame at Hard Rock Stadium from our staff at the game: Arash Markazi, Sam Farmer, Gary Klein and Jeff Miller:

For a complete rundown of everything you need to know to enjoy the Super Bowl, check out our game guide.

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
