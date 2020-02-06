LeBron James selects Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard for his All-Star team

Lakers forward LeBron James gave the 2020 All-Star game draft an L.A. twist when he selected teammate Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers with his first and second picks on Thursday.

James had the first overall selection as the leading vote-getter for the game.

“I know you’re all surprised,” James said after selecting Davis on the nationally televised TNT broadcast.

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the leading vote-getter from the Eastern Conference and rival captain, chose “African brothers” with his top two selection: Philadelphia center Joel Embiid and Toronto forward Pascal Siakam. He continued to select Eastern Conference players to round out his starters.

Antetokounmpo had the first choice among reserves and selected teammate Khris Middleton. James then took Portland guard Damian Lillard, who might end up starting since Dallas guard Luka Doncic might be sidelined by an ankle injury he sustained in practice on Jan. 30.

“There’s no wrong choice,” James said during the telecast when bantering remotely with Antetokounmpo. “We’re all All-Stars, they’re all All-Stars for a reason.”

Antetokounmpo concurred.

“You cannot go wrong,” the reigning MVP said. “These are the best 24 players in the world.”

The All-Star game will played under a new format with a nod to the late Kobe Bryant. Every quarter will be a mini-game for charity before an untimed final quarter with a target score that will decide which team wins. Scores will be reset — back to 0-0 — at the start of the second and third quarters, then restored to begin the fourth quarter. The target score will be the total number of points the leading team scored through three quarters, plus 24, Bryant’s jersey number when he retired.

Team LeBron has won the last two All-Star games.

Here are the All-Star teams for the 2020 game on Feb. 16 in Chicago (listed in order each captain picked them):

TEAM LEBRON

Starters

LeBron James, Lakers, 6-9, 250, F

Anthony Davis, Lakers, 6-10, 253, F

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers, 6-7, 225, F

Luka Doncic, Mavericks, 6-7, 218, G

James Harden, Rockets, 6-5, 220, G

Reserves

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers, 6-2, 195, G

Ben Simmons, 76ers, 6-10, 230, G

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, 7-0, 284, C

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, 6-8, 210, F

Chris Paul, Thunder, 6-1, 175, G

Russell Westbrook, Rockets, 6-3, 200, G

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz, 6-1, 215, G

TEAM GIANNIS

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks, 6-11, 242, F

Joel Embiid, 76ers, 7-0, 280, C

Pascal Siakam, Raptors, 6-9, 230, F

Kemba Walker, Celtics, 6-0, 184, G

Trae Young, Hawks, 6-1, 180, G

Reserves

Khris Middleton, Bucks, 6-7, 222, F

Bam Adebayo, Heat, 6-9, 255, C

Rudy Gobert, Jazz, 7-1, 258, C

Jimmy Butler, Heat, 6-7, 230, F

Kyle Lowry, Raptors, 6-0, 195, G

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans, 6-7, 190, F

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers, 6-11, 240, C