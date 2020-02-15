Horse racing newsletter: Problems with Kentucky Derby qualifying

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He offers up an interesting idea about how the Kentucky Derby field is filled. Ron, what insights do you have?
“First, the good news. The 23 horses entered in Saturday’s Risen Star Stakes were split into two divisions. Since the combined purse was doubled, each race will still be worth a full 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points for finishing first, seemingly enough to get to Churchill Downs on May 2.
“Now the bad news. There may not be room for all the ‘win and you’re in’ victors.
“It gets a little labyrinthine, but Saturday’s oversubscribed Risen Star at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans adds a 14th race, for which a win is worth 50 or
100 points on the road to the Derby. Among them are seven races starting in five weeks that also award 40 points for finishing second.
“That means that there are now 21 potential places for as many horses to get to Churchill Downs. But there are only 20 spots available.
“While single horses may and probably will collect points from two or more races, don’t forget that the early preps here in the U.S. have already put 49 horses on the qualifying list. Then there are the two invitations that are extended for the European and Japanese roads to the Derby, both superseding the American list.
“In short, it is possible to finish first in a ‘win and you’re in’ or even accumulate 50 points the hard way yet still be left in the stable while 20 other horses run for the roses. (For the record, Churchill Downs does not actually use the term ‘win and you’re in’; that is the work of us media types who are trying to keep things simple.)
“Just last year Win Win Win finished third in the Tampa Bay Derby and second in the Blue Grass, but with four weeks left in prep season he and his 50 points were on the bubble. If Anothertwistafate had won the Lexington instead of finishing second, and if Improbable, Country House, Omaha Beach and Long Range Toddy had finished 1-2-3-4 rather than 2-3-1-6 in the Arkansas Derby, Win Win Win would have been out of the Kentucky Derby.
“In 2018 there was the possibility that every horse with 40 points – including two-time prep winner McKinzie had he not bruised a hock – would have been left out if My Boy Jack had won the Lexington and a couple other dominoes had fallen a particular way in the Arkansas Derby.
“But Churchill Downs has set a dangerous precedent. What prevents the operators of big tracks from recruiting horsemen to oversubscribe other prep races while doubling their purses and cornering the market on Derby preps? In theory, as the operator of the Fair Grounds and Turfway Park, Churchill Downs could do this all over again for the Jeff Ruby Steaks and the Louisiana Derby. Gulfstream Park certainly has the horse population do the same, and on a good day so could Santa Anita.
“Now in its eighth year, the Derby points system was devised to encourage horsemen from chasing lucrative stakes purses that were once the sole criteria for filling America’s biggest race. Although it has its flaws (precocious fillies and stretching sprinters need not apply), it has raised the importance of some races that might otherwise get lost in the winter and early spring. Think Los Alamitos Futurity, Springboard Mile and Sunland Derby.
“For one day this weekend we will enjoy seeing not one but two full fields racing at New Orleans. But this summer, Churchill Downs might consider tapping the brakes on encouraging this in 2021.”
Ron Flatter is a host and reporter who covers horse racing for the Vegas Stats & Information Network, which is available at SiriusXM 204 and to subscribers at VSiN.com. On the current episode of the Ron Flatter Racing Pod, Fair Grounds track announcer John G. Dooley previews Saturday’s two divisions of the Risen Star Stakes, and National Thoroughbred Racing Association executive Keith Chamblin talks about the impact of the Santa Anita crisis and the growth of handicapping contests. Just click here.
Weekly handicapping lesson
t’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“This is a $25,000 N2L at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf, and though we’re no longer handicapping the staple, 6 ½ furlong downhill turf sprints seen here for years, these shorter turf sprints are a friend of the race track, something Gulfstream Park figured out and Santa Anita has followed. These short sprints allow for quicker turn arounds, meaning, larger fields, more races, etc. Then, you throw into the mix, this 5 ½-furlong distance, about the same as going 4 1/2 furlongs on the main track, meaning, not exactly the most taxing trip. As a result, even bad runners can often hang in there going this shorter distance, creating the illusion of an evenly matched group, when the reality is, it’s simply a distance which doesn’t allow for as much separation. The large fields also act as a barrier to all styles, so, what do we mean? In a field of five or six, the race is typically slow throughout until they ask for everything in the final eighth. With so many runners, you can expect many styles, including cheap early speed, allowing those from mid-pack a legitimate look with regard to making up ground down the lane, not to mention those looking to run on from a bit further back. Top selection is TERRIBLE TED (#10). He hasn’t shown up since last April, but again, this shorter distance and surface, isn’t overly daunting, with Hector Palma bypassing the state ranks in favor of this short assignment against open company. It tells us they believe they get a good effort with the right conditions on the track rather than in the condition book. The presence of Agapito Delgadillo tells us Hector is looking for an up-close trip throughout, the only style Agapito knows. The latest half-mile blowout certainly furthers our belief they’ll be pushing close up throughout, a trip which is usually advantageous compared to this zig-zag through the faltering speed. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (#8) fits well class-wise here, and with the return to the turf sprint distance he tried two back, Steve Miyadi also removes the blinkers while adding Geovanni Franco, a really nice fit for this one’s style, giving us two contrary styles on the track to capture this event.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 10-8-9
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): none
“Positive Notes:
“9 Raul Rosas - Hasn’t been out in over a year, then again, as we often point out, this distance allows for runners to return off a layoff, looking to fire fresh, over this short distance where horses fire off the layoff, over and over. Throw in the fact Pederson knows few are gonna wanna claim a seven year old who’s only run three times, meaning, he can place without fear of losing him.
“Negative Notes:
“12 Moonoverthebayou - This 12 hole is gonna do him no favors here.
“TOP PICK: TERRIBLE TED (#10 10-1 Delgadillo)
“SECOND CHOICE: BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (#8 5-1 Franco)”
The West Coast Handicapping Report can be found at http://www.westcoasthorseracing.com It has been endorsed by leading trainers, handicappers and industry sources.
Santa Anita review
Friday’s feature was a $59,000 allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares going 1 1/16 miles. It was gate-to-wire win for Der Lu for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Abel Cedillo. The winning margin was a very comfortable 3 ½ lengths.
Der Lu paid $5.60, $2.60 and $2.10. First Star, the favorite, was second followed by Kaydetre, Starr of Quality and Chickatini.
“When you ride these horses for Baffert, you try to break good and they do the rest,” Cedillo said. “She was comfortable and we had plenty left at the top of the stretch.”
Santa Anita preview
This second card of the week is nine races starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s not a great card, but also not a terrible card. There are four turf races and a Grade 2 feature, the $200,000 Sanga Monica Stakes for older fillies and mares going seven furlongs.
The favorite, at 6-5, is the popular Hard Not to Love for trainer John Shirreffs and jockey Mike Smith. She has won four-of-five races but is best known for winning the Grade 1 La Brea. Oh, she also has only one eye, losing the left one after an infection. She’s also a little nervous going into the gate. Wouldn’t you be?
Second favorite is Mother Mother, at 8-5, for Baffert and Flavien Prat. She’s only won three of 10 but has been running almost exclusively at the graded stakes level. She was third in the La Brea. Post is around 4:05 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 5, 6, 12, 9, 11, 5, 12.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SEVEN: No. 2 Coast of Roan (8-1)
Coast of Roan was a value play for us last out in January. Raphael Bejarano was named to ride but Umberto Rispoli took over. After tracking the leaders into the stretch they made a very late move to run third, 2 1/2 lengths behind the winner. On the gallop out past the line he passed them all, something I like to look for. Rispoli, having ridden that horse on late notice will now be ready for the race today. Trainer Doug O’Neill cuts Roan back an eight and races the horse protected again Saturday. This horse has the top last race speed. We are getting 8-1 value today in a very wide-open race that I suggest you spread deep in your Pick 4 tickets. I also like Incredible Luck in this race as well at this good value price.
Friday’s result: Lucky Ms Jones fell asleep in the gate and was off slow. Rispoli tried to hustle the horse up but when he saw there was no chance eased and saved her for another day.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:50 Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Monongahela (2-1)
11:18 Laurel (5): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Bella Aurora (3-1)
11:51 Laurel (6): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Dreams Untold (5-2)
12:20 Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Saguaro Row (9-5)
12:28 Fair Grounds (6): $100,000 Colonel Power Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Fast Boat (3-1)
12:49 Laurel (8): Grade 3 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Firenze Fire (4-5)
12:59 Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Pelican Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Killybegs Captain (5-2)
1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Broadway Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Cash Offer (2-1)
1:30 Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Mitchell Road (5-2)
2:01 Fair Grounds (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Mineshaft Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Silver Dust (5-2)
2:04 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Golden Award (9-5)
2:32 Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Fair Grounds Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Synchrony (3-1)
3:09 Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Specially (6-5)
3:38 Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (first division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Enforceable (7-2)
3:52 Golden Gate (7): $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Azul Coast (2-1)
4:07 Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Hard Not to Love (6-5)
4:12 Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (second division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Favorite: Anneau d’Or (9-5)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
RACE EIGHT: No. 3 Alamode (6-1)
He is a big bodied runner who lost all chance in a 110-yard event 32 nights ago when the grey leaned back at the gate opening to lose multiple lengths and basically any chance to win his fourth straight. But even after that poor start and the short distance, the 5-year-old surged strongly to almost garner an underneath exacta placing. He’s facing high quality rivals like Grade 2 finalist Jess Flashee, but Alamode has many quality and competitive numbers and can certainly keep up with these foes.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 14.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 24th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 22.13 46.14 1:12.20 1:19.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Violent Speed
|122
|3
|3
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–4
|1–10½
|Bejarano
|3.80
|6
|It's a Riddle
|122
|6
|2
|4–1
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–ns
|Cedillo
|1.20
|4
|Golden Melodie
|117
|4
|5
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–1
|3–4¼
|Velez
|6.50
|1
|Sassy and Hot
|122
|1
|6
|5–½
|4–1
|4–5
|4–4¾
|Trullier
|24.50
|5
|Zippninthecity
|122
|5
|4
|3–hd
|5–4
|5–4
|5–8¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.40
|7
|Muchomoneybaby
|124
|7
|1
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–5¼
|Hernandez
|70.60
|2
|Via Alpina
|122
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–hd
|7
|7
|Maldonado
|5.10
|3
|VIOLENT SPEED
|9.60
|4.40
|3.00
|6
|IT'S A RIDDLE
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|GOLDEN MELODIE
|3.00
|$1 EXACTA (3-6)
|$12.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-1)
|$22.64
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-1-5)
|$630.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4)
|$19.55
Winner–Violent Speed Dbb.f.3 by Violence out of Orbital Affair, by El Corredor. Bred by Double Duck, Inc. (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Great Friends Stable, LLC, Bambauer, Bob, Bambauer, Sheila, Bruno, Art, Bruno, Jon, Friedman, Phil,. Mutuel Pool $104,904 Exacta Pool $48,461 Superfecta Pool $21,453 Super High Five Pool $47,913 Trifecta Pool $32,948. Scratched–none.
VIOLENT SPEED had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away on the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear, remained clear under urging past midstretch and drew off under a long hold late. IT'S A RIDDLE prompted the pace four wide then stalked three deep on the turn and into the stretch and edged a rival for the place. GOLDEN MELODIE dueled between horses then stalked between foes on the turn and into the stretch, continued a bit off the fence in the drive and was edged for second. SASSY AND HOT saved ground stalking the pace to the stretch, remained inside and weakened. ZIPPNINTHECITY dueled three wide between horses, dropped back and angled in some on the turn and also weakened. MUCHOMONEYBABY hopped a bit at the start, chased three deep then outside a rival, also dropped back on the turn and gave way. VIA ALPINA came off the rail early and stalked the pace, fell back and angled in some on the turn and had little left for the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 22.36 45.27 1:10.75 1:17.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Temple Knights
|124
|1
|5
|4–2½
|3–½
|2–4
|1–1¼
|Fuentes
|2.90
|4
|Red Valor
|119
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–2
|1–½
|2–3¾
|Velez
|6.60
|6
|Concord Jet
|124
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–hd
|3–2
|Pereira
|0.90
|5
|Polity
|124
|5
|6
|3–1
|4–10
|4–8
|4–4½
|Bejarano
|7.00
|3
|Rineshaft
|124
|3
|2
|5–5
|5–hd
|5–1½
|5–¾
|Diaz, Jr.
|6.50
|2
|Derby Factor
|114
|2
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Mussad
|55.70
|1
|TEMPLE KNIGHTS
|7.80
|3.60
|2.20
|4
|RED VALOR
|6.60
|2.40
|6
|CONCORD JET
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1)
|$42.60
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-6-5)
|$17.84
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-6)
|$24.45
Winner–Temple Knights Dbb.g.5 by Temple City out of Douxrah, by Rahy. Bred by Tom Trahey & Lynn Kober (KY). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Robert J. Restaino. Mutuel Pool $96,253 Daily Double Pool $22,865 Exacta Pool $52,109 Superfecta Pool $20,453 Trifecta Pool $29,763. Scratched–none.
TEMPLE KNIGHTS stalked inside then a bit off the rail on the turn and into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up under urging in midstrech to gain the advantage approaching the sixteenth pole and inched away late. RED VALOR went up inside a rival to duel a bit off the rail, inched away on the turn, fought back in midstretch, drifted in through the final furlong and could not match the winner late. CONCORD JET sped to the early lead off the rail, dueled outside the winner, stalked on the turn, was between horses into the stretch and held third. POLITY stalked off the rail then outside, came three deep into the stretch and weakened. RINESHAFT was in a good position stalking the pace off the rail, dropped back outside a rival on the turn and did not rally. DERBY FACTOR saved ground chasing the pace, also dropped back along the inside and was not a threat.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.05 46.18 58.99 1:12.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Your Royal Coil
|124
|2
|2
|2–½
|1–1
|1–5
|1–5½
|Pereira
|3.90
|3
|Lady Ember
|124
|3
|6
|6
|5–2½
|2–hd
|2–4
|Cedillo
|1.80
|6
|Mrs. Kimberly K
|119
|6
|3
|3–hd
|2–1
|3–3
|3–8¼
|Velez
|4.60
|5
|Casillalater
|115
|5
|5
|4–1
|3–½
|4–2½
|4–2
|Lopez
|11.30
|4
|Writing in the Sky
|124
|4
|1
|5–1½
|6
|5–1
|5–5¾
|Payeras
|66.70
|1
|Love Not War
|124
|1
|4
|1–hd
|4–½
|6
|6
|Gryder
|1.70
|2
|YOUR ROYAL COIL
|9.80
|4.80
|3.40
|3
|LADY EMBER
|3.80
|2.80
|6
|MRS. KIMBERLY K
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$53.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$15.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-6-5)
|$14.16
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-6)
|$21.55
Winner–Your Royal Coil B.f.4 by Coil out of Miss Beekman Place, by Yes It's True. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Wongs Stable. Mutuel Pool $126,613 Daily Double Pool $13,035 Exacta Pool $58,644 Superfecta Pool $26,430 Trifecta Pool $38,862. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $102.75. Pick Three Pool $27,610.
YOUR ROYAL COIL dueled between horses, inched away a bit off the rail leaving the turn, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and drew off under a couple backhanded taps with the whip turned down and a steady hand ride. LADY EMBER angled in and chased inside, came out on the turn and three deep into the stretch and was clearly second best. MRS. KIMBERLY K prompted the pace five wide then four wide leaving the backstretch, stalked three deep on the turn, angled in off the rail into the stretch and bested the others. CASILLALATER pressed the pace between horses, stalked between foes on the turn and weakened in the drive. WRITING IN THE SKY had speed between horses then stalked a bit off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came out into the stretch and also weakened. LOVE NOT WAR went up inside to duel for the lead, dropped back leaving the turn and into the stretch and gave way.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.82 46.37 1:10.96 1:23.34 1:36.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Teachers Big Dream
|120
|5
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|10.30
|5
|Almost a Factor
|122
|4
|6
|6
|6
|4–1
|4–2
|2–1
|Franco
|2.40
|8
|Sassyserb
|122
|6
|4
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|3–½
|Cedillo
|2.60
|1
|Warrior's Moon
|122
|1
|3
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1
|3–½
|4–8½
|Prat
|1.30
|2
|Navy Queen
|122
|2
|5
|5–½
|5–½
|5–½
|5–3½
|5–10
|Diaz, Jr.
|27.60
|3
|Baby Boo
|122
|3
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|6
|6
|6
|Gryder
|13.20
|6
|TEACHERS BIG DREAM
|22.60
|10.00
|4.40
|5
|ALMOST A FACTOR
|4.40
|3.00
|8
|SASSYSERB
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6)
|$103.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$46.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-8-1)
|$22.38
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-8)
|$75.35
Winner–Teachers Big Dream B.f.3 by Mr. Big out of Corissa's Birthday, by Half Term. Bred by Academic Farms (CA). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Academic Farms. Mutuel Pool $194,448 Daily Double Pool $14,497 Exacta Pool $93,633 Superfecta Pool $42,907 Trifecta Pool $59,254. Scratched–California Kook, She's Devoted.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $214.30. Pick Three Pool $15,715.
TEACHERS BIG DREAM had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, responded when challenged on the second turn, edged away again under urging in the stretch, kicked clear and held. ALMOST A FACTOR chased outside a rival, came out leaving the second turn and three deep into the stretch and finished willingly. SASSYSERB three deep early, stalked off the rail, bid alongside the winner into the backstretch then stalked again, re-bid alongside that rival on the second turn and into the stretch and held third. WARRIOR'S MOON saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch, continued toward the inside, came out again late and was edged for the show. NAVY QUEEN saved ground chasing the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened. BABY BOO stalked outside a rival, dropped back leaving the second turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.32 45.55 57.59 1:10.38
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Miss Megan
|122
|6
|3
|3–1½
|2–2
|1–½
|1–2¼
|Prat
|0.60
|3
|Silk From Heaven
|122
|3
|2
|1–½
|1–½
|2–4
|2–2¾
|Flores
|38.10
|4
|Time for Ebby
|122
|4
|5
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|3–½
|Cedillo
|3.40
|6
|Stormin Ranger
|122
|5
|4
|2–hd
|3–1
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Blanc
|13.40
|2
|Time for Suzzie
|115
|2
|1
|5–2½
|5–4½
|5–6
|5–9¼
|Velez
|5.60
|1
|Lucky Ms Jones
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Rispoli
|7.70
|7
|MISS MEGAN
|3.20
|2.80
|2.10
|3
|SILK FROM HEAVEN
|16.40
|6.00
|4
|TIME FOR EBBY
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$52.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$25.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-4-6)
|$23.60
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-4)
|$33.25
Winner–Miss Megan B.m.5 by Richard's Kid out of Miss Cassia (GB), by Compton Place (GB). Bred by GoldGo Racing LLC (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: Goldgo Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $221,515 Daily Double Pool $21,803 Exacta Pool $126,035 Superfecta Pool $50,362 Trifecta Pool $75,309. Claimed–Time for Ebby by Integrity Thoroughbred Racing LLC and Victor Racing. Trainer: Matthew Chew. Scratched–Lippy.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-6-7) paid $63.40. Pick Three Pool $27,790. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-6-5/7) 142 tickets with 4 correct paid $463.35. Pick Four Pool $85,925. 50-Cent Pick Five (3-1-2-6-5/7) 85 tickets with 5 correct paid $2,646.95. Pick Five Pool $261,255.
MISS MEGAN dueled three deep then stalked early on the turn, re-bid outside the runner-up leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead and pulled clear in the final sixteenth under some urging. SILK FROM HEAVEN had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away briefly early on the turn, fought back along the rail leaving the turn and into the stretch and until past midstretch and held second. TIME FOR EBBY stalked off the rail then outside a rival, went three deep leaving the turn and into and through the stretch and edged rivals for the show. STORMIN RANGER dueled between horses then stalked just off the rail on the turn, continued between rivals through the lane and was edged for the show. TIME FOR SUZZIE saved ground stalking the pace throughout and was edged for a minor award. LUCKY MS JONES broke a bit slowly, was sent along to chase the pace inside, came out on the turn and into the stretch and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.13 45.74 1:09.78 1:34.69 1:47.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Hootie
|124
|1
|2
|3–4
|3–1½
|3–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.60
|4
|Holy Ghost
|124
|4
|6
|5–1½
|4–2½
|4–1½
|2–2
|2–1
|Cedillo
|11.60
|7
|Blame It On Kitty
|124
|7
|8
|8–2½
|8–2½
|7–½
|3–1
|3–2¼
|Maldonado
|35.10
|8
|Erotic
|124
|8
|4
|7–3
|6–1½
|5–1
|4–2
|4–hd
|Van Dyke
|6.10
|2
|Soberano
|124
|2
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–2
|5–3¾
|Bejarano
|18.20
|9
|Lifeline
|124
|9
|7
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–1½
|8–2
|6–5½
|Prat
|4.80
|5
|Mr. Magico
|124
|5
|5
|4–1
|5–½
|6–½
|7–1
|7–6¼
|Espinoza
|8.00
|3
|Roaring Fork
|119
|3
|3
|2–3
|2–1½
|1–hd
|5–½
|8–hd
|Velez
|3.70
|6
|Spectator's Dream
|124
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|9
|9
|Flores
|74.60
|1
|HOOTIE
|5.20
|3.40
|3.00
|4
|HOLY GHOST
|7.20
|6.40
|7
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|10.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-1)
|$9.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$23.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-7-8)
|$260.98
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-4-7)
|$209.65
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-4-7-8-2)
|Carryover $1,997
Winner–Hootie B.g.6 by Candy Ride (ARG) out of Barbariansmile, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Halo Farms (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bruce Treitman. Mutuel Pool $210,905 Daily Double Pool $27,716 Exacta Pool $111,917 Superfecta Pool $53,579 Trifecta Pool $80,576 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,616. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-1) paid $47.60. Pick Three Pool $33,661.
HOOTIE saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses on the second turn, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on gamely under left handed urging and a hold late. HOLY GHOST stalked inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, bid three deep leaving the second turn and alongside the winner into the stretch, drifted in a bit and held second. BLAME IT ON KITTY broke a bit slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, came out into the stretch and picked up the show. EROTIC between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. SOBERANO (FR) also a bit slow to begin, chased inside, cut the corner into the stretch, came out in the drive and improved position. LIFELINE three deep early, settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. MR. MAGICO stalked outside a rival, also came three deep into the stretch and did not rally. ROARING FORK stumbled at the start but recovered and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the second turn and weakened in the drive. SPECTATOR'S DREAM angled in and dueled outside a rival, dropped back between foes on the second turn and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 23.43 47.24 1:11.71 1:37.33 1:44.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Der Lu
|122
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–3
|1–3½
|Cedillo
|1.80
|3
|First Star
|122
|3
|3
|2–½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–2½
|2–2¾
|Van Dyke
|0.50
|4
|Kaydetre
|122
|4
|4
|3–1
|3–1
|3–1½
|3–3½
|3–3½
|Blanc
|13.80
|1
|Starr of Quality
|124
|1
|2
|4–½
|5
|4–3
|4–12
|4–26
|Pereira
|12.10
|5
|Chickatini
|117
|5
|5
|5
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Velez
|47.00
|2
|DER LU
|5.60
|2.60
|2.10
|3
|FIRST STAR
|2.10
|2.10
|4
|KAYDETRE
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$20.40
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$5.00
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-4)
|$5.85
Winner–Der Lu Ch.f.4 by Orb out of Taboo, by Forestry. Bred by Merriebelle Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baoma Corporation. Mutuel Pool $136,338 Daily Double Pool $18,672 Exacta Pool $63,466 Trifecta Pool $59,328. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-1-2) paid $10.20. Pick Three Pool $26,883.
DER LU sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence into the lane, kicked away in the stretch, drifted in a bit and won clear under a crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and steady handling. FIRST STAR close up stalking the winner outside a rival then just off the rail to the stretch and was clearly second best. KAYDETRE three wide into the first turn, stalked outside then off the rail leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held third. STARR OF QUALITY saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail on the second turn and into the stretch and did not rally. CHICKATINI four wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival, dropped back off the inside on the second turn and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.49 47.03 1:11.68 1:23.88 1:36.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Oh Pretty Woman
|124
|8
|9
|2–1½
|2–3
|2–½
|1–2
|1–ns
|Cedillo
|3.20
|7
|Y Not Sizzle
|124
|7
|2
|4–hd
|4–½
|5–2½
|3–hd
|2–1½
|Rispoli
|5.60
|5
|Our Romance
|119
|5
|5
|3–1½
|3–1½
|3–1
|2–hd
|3–1¼
|Velez
|8.70
|3
|Durga
|124
|3
|4
|5–1½
|5–1
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Pereira
|11.10
|1
|Too Hot for Curlin
|124
|1
|3
|9
|9
|7–2
|6–2
|5–2½
|Franco
|20.50
|2
|Starship Sky
|124
|2
|6
|6–2
|6–2
|6–hd
|7–2½
|6–½
|Meche
|98.30
|9
|DQ–Hot Magistrate
|124
|9
|1
|1–1½
|1–2½
|1–hd
|5–2½
|7–3¾
|Van Dyke
|2.90
|4
|Winds Aloft
|124
|4
|7
|8–2
|8–hd
|8–hd
|8–2
|8–7¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|47.50
|6
|Dance Costume
|124
|6
|8
|7–2½
|7–2
|9
|9
|9
|Prat
|2.50
|8
|OH PRETTY WOMAN
|8.40
|4.80
|3.40
|7
|Y NOT SIZZLE
|6.00
|4.00
|5
|OUR ROMANCE
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-8)
|$31.80
|$1 EXACTA (8-7)
|$17.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-7-5-3)
|$42.45
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-7-5-3-1)
|$2,419.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-7-5)
|$39.50
Winner–Oh Pretty Woman Dbb.m.5 by Scat Daddy out of Monkey Face, by Bertrando. Bred by Donald Valpredo & Martin Jones (CA). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Alysam Racing and Valpredo, Donald J.. Mutuel Pool $241,443 Daily Double Pool $67,344 Exacta Pool $142,042 Superfecta Pool $80,646 Super High Five Pool $13,237 Trifecta Pool $107,845. Scratched–none. DQ–#9 Hot Magistrate–finished 7th, disqualified, placed 9th.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-8) paid $23.10. Pick Three Pool $78,171. 50-Cent Pick Four (5/7-1-2-8) 6810 tickets with 4 correct paid $36.40. Pick Four Pool $324,827. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-5/7-1-2-8) 477 tickets with 5 correct paid $442.35. Pick Five Pool $276,537. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2-6-5/7-1-2-8) 39 tickets with 6 correct paid $1,331.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $97,222. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $251,760.
OH PRETTY WOMAN angled in and stalked a bit off the rail, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the second turn to take the lead into the stretch, kicked clear under urging and held on gamely. Y NOT SIZZLE steadied when forced in between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and finished willingly. OUR ROMANCE also steadied when forced in between rivals early, angled in and stalked inside, came out in upper stretch, split horses in midstretch and bested the others. DURGA in tight early, angled in and chased inside, split horses into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. TOO HOT FOR CURLIN steadied early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and bested the others. STARSHIP SKY pulled along the inside early, chased outside a rival then just off the rail, went outside a foe on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the necessary rally. HOT MAGISTRATE crossed to the inside on a short early lead, set the pace along the rail, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WINDS ALOFT was in very tight between horses and clipped heels early, chased outside a rival then three deep into the second turn, continued off the rail into the stretch and did not rally. DANCE COSTUME also clipped heels in very tight between horses after the start, settled alongside a foe then a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the second turn and weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry HOT MAGISTRATE was disqualified and placed ninth for interference after the start.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,002
|$530,407
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,299,211
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,528,178
|TOTAL
|3,002
|$5,357,796
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 15.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Buster Douglas
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Milton G. Pineda
|6-1
|32,000
|2
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Mark Rheinford
|12-1
|32,000
|3
|Tequila Joe
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|32,000
|4
|Start a Runnin
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|32,000
|5
|French Getaway
|Mike Smith
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|32,000
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|William Spawr
|2-1
|32,000
|7
|Tough It Out
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Art Sherman
|5-1
|32,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kirsch Truffle
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|30,000
|2
|Kitty's Whiskers
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|124
|Edwin Alvarez
|20-1
|30,000
|3
|Mongolian Sunrise
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Enebish Ganbat
|3-1
|30,000
|4
|Osteria
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|9-2
|30,000
|5
|Slew South
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Neil French
|6-5
|30,000
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Princeofthenorth
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|2
|Leatherneck
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Jeff Bonde
|5-2
|3
|Papa Tony
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|5-1
|4
|Bad Beat
|Evin Roman
|120
|Adam Kitchingman
|8-5
|5
|You'reright Again
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Lloyd C. Wicker
|9-2
|40,000
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cape Point
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|50,000
|2
|Me Macho
|Victor Flores
|117
|John E. Cortez
|5-1
|50,000
|3
|Sky Jumper
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
|50,000
|4
|Tyrannical Rex
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|50,000
|5
|Street Demand
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Robert A. Bean
|15-1
|50,000
|6
|Tailback
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Mike Puype
|4-1
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Tromador
|Aaron Gryder
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|25,000
|2
|Mayan Warrior
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|25,000
|3
|First in Show
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|25,000
|4
|Satanta
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Golden Image
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|30-1
|25,000
|6
|Factorial
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|25,000
|7
|Chico Baby
|Vinnie Bednar
|124
|Brian J. Pitnick
|50-1
|25,000
|8
|Battle of Memphis
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-1
|25,000
|9
|Raul Rosas
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-1
|25,000
|10
|Terrible Ted
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|25,000
|11
|Lucky Romano
|Evin Roman
|124
|Rafael DeLeon
|15-1
|25,000
|12
|Moonoverthebayou
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|12-1
|25,000
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Bowl of Spaghetti
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|20,000
|2
|Big Headed Baby
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Siberian Tigah
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|J C's Henrietta
|Evin Roman
|124
|Edwin Alvarez
|30-1
|20,000
|5
|Calder Vale
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Ricardo Zamora
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Afirmjjjojorule
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Milton G. Pineda
|30-1
|20,000
|7
|King Parker
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|20,000
|8
|Time N Money
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|5-1
|20,000
|9
|Git On Your Pulpit
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Kathy Walsh
|3-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Kakistocracy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|2
|Coast of Roan
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|3
|Incredible Luck
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|12-1
|20,000
|4
|Fast as Cass
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|General Interest
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|20,000
|6
|Wesphire
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Rene Amescua
|15-1
|7
|Push Through
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Edward R. Freeman
|5-1
|8
|Suances Secret
|Evin Roman
|120
|Santos R. Perez
|50-1
|9
|Jamming Eddy
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-1
|10
|Play Money
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|11
|Foster Boi
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Monica Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Road Rager
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|30-1
|2
|Zusha
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Gary Mandella
|12-1
|3
|Lady Ninja
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|4
|Hard Not to Love
|Mike Smith
|124
|John A. Shirreffs
|6-5
|5
|Mother Mother
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Bob Baffert
|8-5
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dominant Soul
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|15-1
|2
|War Path
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Bob Baffert
|6-1
|3
|Port Saint Joe
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|15-1
|4
|Time to Testify
|Donnie Meche
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|30-1
|5
|Show Business
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|6
|Absolute Unit
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Peter Eurton
|3-1
|7
|Frasard
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Leonard Powell
|10-1
|8
|Jurgen
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|9
|Leprino
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Richard E. Mandella
|20-1
|10
|Lemon Kick
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|11
|Pure Carmine
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|15-1
|12
|Cosmo
|Mike Smith
|122
|Neil D. Drysdale
|6-1