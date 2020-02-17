Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Denny Hamlin wins the Daytona 500 after late crash wipes out several cars

NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin.
(Chis Graythen / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 17, 2020
4:53 PM
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.  — 

Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 after a trio of crashes in the final laps forced a two-lap overtime shootout to decide NASCAR’s season opener on Monday.

Ryan Newman was running at the front of the field as he approached the finish line before being pitched into a frightening upside down spin as he crossed the finish line.

A massive crash at the front of the field with 16 laps to go wiped out many of the leading contenders and brought out the red flag. Joey Logano made contact with bumper of Aric Almirola, who then pitched Brad Keselowski into the wall, leading to at least a dozen cars sustaining damage. Logano was one of the few cars behind Keselowski who managed to get through.

The race restarted with 10 laps remaining before another crash involving Reed Sorenson, Alex Bowman and Timmy Hill near the back of the field put the race under caution with eight laps left. The race went into overtime when Ross Chastain lost control after making contact with Ryan Preece with two laps to go just behind the top three runners of Denny Hamlin, Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick. Logano was among the drivers whose car sustained damage in the crash, which brought out the red flag for the second time.

The race was completed Monday after being postponed Sunday because of rain. Two rain delays limited running to 20 laps on Sunday.

When the race started Sunday, pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went to the lead and was running out front by himself in a Chevrolet while five Fords — Logano, Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Keselowski — lined up behind the leaders.

The Times will have more on Monday’s race soon.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
