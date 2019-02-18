Denny Hamlin wins his second Daytona 500 in a crash-filled finish

Busch’s brother Kurt was essentially taken out of the race on the 49th lap when he tried to drop down low on Stenhouse and got sideways. Bubba Wallace, last year’s second-place finisher, might have been able to avoid Kurt Busch but was tapped from behind by Tyler Reddick. Wallace couldn’t keep his car from doing anything but slam in Busch. Jamie McMurray then finished the job by hitting Wallace in the front. Wallace was able to return to the race but was never able to get enough horsepower out of his engine to be competitive.