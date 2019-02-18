Denny Hamlin wins his second Daytona 500 in a crash-filled finish

As darkness started to descend upon Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, signaling both the end of the 61st running of “The Great American Race” and the end of the restrictor plate era, Denny Hamlin survived three cautions, including two red flags, in the last 10 laps to win his second Daytona 500.
It had to go to overtime before Hamlin was declared the winner with Kyle Busch taking second and Erik Jones finishing third. All three cars are owned by Joe Gibbs, who was uncharacteristically emotional after the race when dedicating the team’s performance to his son J.D., who died at 49 of a degenerative neurological disorder a month ago.
The final caution came with two laps to go, which triggered an automatic two-lap overtime. The final caution was caused when Clint Boyer went low, forcing Michael McDowell up while losing control and hitting pole-sitter William Byron and Chase Elliott. Eight cars were eventually involved in the accident. The red flag halted the race for almost 15 minutes.
Hamlin, who was taking the high groove, had just moved ahead of Busch, who led after the previous restart, and had the advantage on the final restart. Hamlin, again choosing the high groove, used that advantage to separate himself from Busch and was able to hold on for the win.
Winning Daytona is rarely easy, predictable or especially pretty. But it many ways, it sent the restrictor plate era off in a way that defined its existence. Restrictor plates were introduced 31 years ago at Daytona and Talladega and have created, especially at Daytona, a culture of crashes and chaos. Sunday did not disappoint.
Everyone thought the race’s defining moment came with 10 laps to go when Paul Menard bumped Matt DiBenedetto, who was running fourth, turning him in front of the remainder of the field and bringing the race to a 25-minute red-flag halt. There were 21 cars involved in the crash, leaving the track looking worse than an old Southern junkyard. Some drivers were able to resume racing.
On the restart with six laps to go, Busch, who was in front, separated himself slightly as more carnage developed in the pack. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. tried to find space where there wasn’t and caused another multiple-car wreck to bring out the 11th caution of the race.
NASCAR is eliminating restrictor plates at Daytona and Talladega, the only two tracks that used them. Instead it instituted a thicker spacer, which is designed to slow cars down but also make the racing more competitive. It will be used at all tracks 1.2 miles and longer.
The jockeying started to get serious when the caution came out with 20 laps to go, with Kyle Larson hitting the wall in Turn 3 in a single-car accident. Racing resumed after three caution laps. With 13 laps to go Brad Keselowski spun out to bring on the next caution, which was followed a few laps later by the 21-car wreck.
As the green flag dropped to start the race, Byron surrendered the lead on the third lap to Stenhouse and DiBenedetto grabbed it from him on the seventh lap. DiBenedetto’s Toyota seemed comfortable on the lead for 15 laps until Busch briefly took the lead before turning it back to DiBenedetto for 12 laps. Kyle Busch then took it back on Lap 35 and rode it to the first stage win of the new season.
Busch’s brother Kurt was essentially taken out of the race on the 49th lap when he tried to drop down low on Stenhouse and got sideways. Bubba Wallace, last year’s second-place finisher, might have been able to avoid Kurt Busch but was tapped from behind by Tyler Reddick. Wallace couldn’t keep his car from doing anything but slam in Busch. Jamie McMurray then finished the job by hitting Wallace in the front. Wallace was able to return to the race but was never able to get enough horsepower out of his engine to be competitive.
The first stage was won by Kyle Busch, who led the initial 60 laps twice for a total of 27 laps. Alex Bowman was second followed by Joey Logano, Danny Suarez and Ryan Blaney.
By the end of the second stage, the Fords started to show some mid-race dominance, holding seven of the top 10 positions after 120 laps. Blaney got the first-place points and was followed by Byron in a Chevrolet and then the Fords of Aric Almirola, Keselowski and Stenhouse.
DiBenedetto was in front for 34 of the second-stage laps before Kyle Busch grabbed it for a lap before Blaney led the last 12 laps for the stage points.
Casey Mears and Parker Kligerman tangled in Turn 1 on Lap 105, with Kligerman’s car becoming the first to permanently leave the race.
The final strategies, at least in regard to fuel, were set up with 41 laps to go when Cody Ware lost control entering pit row and slammed into Reddick, who car then hit Jimmie Johnson, not the kind of season’s start the seven-time champion was looking for. Johnson’s driver-side rear was shredded, essentially taking him out of contention. B.J. McLeod and Stenhouse were also collected in the pit row incident.
Pit row was closed before everyone came in during the nine-lap caution. Drivers can generally get 48 laps from a tankful of fuel, meaning it would not be an issue and setting up the finish of the race. Little did anyone know how unimportant fuel would be at that point.