Horse racing newsletter: The Norberto Arroyo Jr. story has taken a very sad turn

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you there is Monday racing today at Santa Anita.
No stewards’ report today as the minutes haven’t been made public yet. So, let’s go to a couple of news stories you might have missed this week.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Norberto Arroyo Jr. saga
Those of you that follow the stewards’ reports here in the newsletter have certainly seen a few of them start: “Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. …” The latest one came from Los Alamitos on Feb. 9 where he was suspended for failing to appear to a hearing for allegedly not obeying security and public safety officers and for disorderly conduct.
Well, the Arroyo story has taken a very sad turn. A bench warrant was issued for him by the San Diego County Superior Court when he failed to show for an arraignment. This was in relation to three felony and one misdemeanor counts stemming from domestic violence arrests late last year. His bail, which was $50,000 was increased to $100,000.
The reporting on this story was done by Jay Privman and Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form. You can read their story. Just click here.
These are the charges, according to DRF.
“According to documents in the case file, Arroyo was charged for incidents ‘on or about and between September 1, 2019 and December 14, 2019,’ the counts being ‘corporal injury to spouse and/or roommate,’ ‘false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud, deceit,’ ‘attempting to dissuade a witness from reporting a crime’ – all felonies – and ‘cruelty to a child by inflicting injury,’ which is listed as a misdemeanor because it was ‘other than those likely to produce great bodily harm and death,’ but did inflict ‘unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering and injure, cause, and permit said child to suffer.’”
Arroyo had totaled 21 suspension days last year. He raised some eyebrows when he showed up for a stewards’ meeting wearing two towels. And animal rights activists were quite upset when he referred to them as “single women” at a California Horse Racing Board meeting.
He hasn’t ridden since Oct. 24, when he finished fourth in a claiming race at Santa Anita.
In his past, he has served time for second-degree assault in 2003 and he served 14 months in prison for cocaine possession in 2010.
Obviously, we don’t how this will resolve itself. It’s going to be difficult for him to get his jockey license reinstated. We’ll let you know something when his situation is resolved.
Country House retired
An image that sticks with me was seemingly hours (actually only about 25 minutes) after the finish of last year’s Kentucky Derby was jockey agent Derek Lawson telling Flavien Prat that he had just won the Kentucky Derby. Probably not the way you want to get your first Derby win, but we suspect there will be more down the road.
Country House will likely be one of the most unappreciated Kentucky Derby winners, having been awarded the race when Maximum Security was disqualified. I remember the next day when it was announced that he would be skipping the Preakness, a lot of us in the media said we would never see him race again. And we were right.
Blackwood Stables issued the following statement on Friday night.
“On June 27, Country House was sent to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital for a routine lameness examination, to be followed up by turn out. Country House was examined by Dr. Larry Bramlage and was diagnosed with proximal suspensory ligament desmitis on both front fetlocks. Country House experienced complications and was re-admitted to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital on July 1, where he was treated for a right front lower leg infection.
“Over the course of the next two weeks, the team at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital got the infection under control, but as a result of his non-weight bearing right front foot, he developed laminitis in his left front foot. He was released on July 15 and returned to Blackwood for stall rest. Over the coming months, Dr. Scott Morrison was able to stabilize the foot and make Country House more comfortable. He is currently on turn out and we anticipate that he will make a full recovery, but because of the laminitis and the subsequent steps taken to save his life, he will never race again.
“Over the past seven months, our primary focus has solely been on Country House and his health. With the Derby right around the corner and his health much improved, we felt it was an appropriate time to make this announcement. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this difficult time.”
Santa Anita review
Before we get to the feature, there were a couple of newsworthy things that happened at Santa Anita on Sunday. First, Flavien Prat had a pretty darn good day winning four of his six races. He started with a win aboard Bella Vita ($3.00) in the first race, and the second he won aboard Short of Ez ($4.00) and the won his third straight race on Nocherrylikemycherry ($7.00). His final win of the day came in the sixth race on Tigre Di Slugo ($6.80).
The other bit of news was that Bob Baffert might have another promising 3-year-old. Charlatan won his first race, a maiden special by 5 ¾ lengths. Now it was only a four-horse field. So, is it too late to add him to the Triple Crown trail? Well, Justify ran his first race on Feb. 18, two days later. That would be a tall order, however, to make that leap.
“I gigged him just a little after the break, just to get him into the race,” jockey Drayden Van Dyke told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I really didn’t know that much about him. You could see he had a couple bullet works from the gate and that he’d been training well. He blew by those horses so easy and as you could see, he galloped out big.”
OK, now the feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Laura’s Light was content to be mid pack, making a move on the turn and winning by three-quarters of a length.
Laura’s Light paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Lighthouse was second followed and Roadrunner’s Honor was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Peter Miller (winning trainer) “She’s a nice filly. We were pretty confident. We felt that she was the best filly in the race. The five (runner-up Lighthouse) put up a really good fight and was stubborn to get by. She’s proven now that she can go long or short, so we’ll take a look and see what’s next. It’s nice to have options. [Owner] Gary Barber wants to try the dirt at some point with her and well definitely consider that going forward.”
Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “This filly, she can do anything, long or short. [Sunday], it looked like there wasn’t that much speed, so I put her close and it was perfect. She’s got a lot of heart.”
Santa Anita preview
There is a special President’s Day card at Santa Anita with eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s a four-day week and from the looks of things the track is having trouble filling the fields. Half of the races have only five horses and that’s before race-day scratches. Half of the races are on the turf. There are five claiming races, two allowance/optional claimers and one minor stakes.
The feature is the seventh, the Wishing Well Stakes for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Kentan Road for trainer John Sadler and jockey Jorge Velez. She was second last out in the Las Cienegas and has a very front-running style.
Apache Princess is a close second choice at 2-1 for Keith Desormeaux and Flavien Prat. She has won three-of-16 lifetime races and hasn’t won since Feb. 10 of last year but has been running graded stakes much better than Monday’s race. She was third last out in the Sunshine Million Fillies and Mares Turf Sprint. Post is around 3:35 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 5, 9, 5, 5, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 4 D’s Lovely Sophia (8-1)
D’s Lovely Sophia won last out at six furlongs for Umberto Rispolia and trainer Hector Palma. This tandem is two of three. Top last race speed we are getting 8-1 morning line because of the Bob Baffert horse Ava’s Charm and Ce Ce from trainer Michael McCarthy. Ce Ce was phenomenal last year winning the debut then losing to Lady Ninja. She then hit the bench after running fourth in Belmont to three next-out winners. Ava won off the bench in December. This race could be preps for both. The reason I am highlighting them is because we will likely get a better price than we should on Sophia because of the top two choices. Horses priced over 5-1 have won 34% of this race.
Sunday’s result: Johnny Podres went off and 7-1 and flew from the clouds late to run second to a gate to wire winner. Podres paid $6.60 for the place.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Chowda ($32.60)
Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Laura’s Light ($2.80)
Sunland (8): $100,000 Enchantress Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Chary Ride ($63.40)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PST:
1:08 Oaklawn (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Whoa Nellie (5-2)
1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Hollie Hughes Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Arthur’s Hope (5-2)
2:09 Oaklawn (8): Grade 3 Razorback Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (7-2)
2:43 Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $750,000 Southwest Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Answer In (3-1)
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Sunday, February 16.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.49 46.35 57.66 1:03.57
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Bella Vita
|122
|5
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–4
|1–5¼
|Prat
|0.50
|8
|On Mars
|122
|8
|4
|10
|10
|5–hd
|2–¾
|Smith
|13.50
|6
|Dim Lights
|122
|6
|6
|8–1½
|7–hd
|4–1½
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|82.50
|10
|Rain Diva
|122
|10
|2
|4–hd
|3–1
|2–½
|4–1½
|Roman
|112.10
|3
|Bella D
|122
|3
|9
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|21.10
|7
|Elgofranco
|122
|7
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|3–1
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|4
|Flying Business
|122
|4
|7
|7–½
|8–1
|8–1
|7–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|50.90
|1
|Ride Sally Ride
|122
|1
|8
|9–½
|9–2
|9–2½
|8–½
|Cedillo
|21.70
|2
|Time for Sally
|122
|2
|10
|6–hd
|6–1½
|7–½
|9–4¼
|Bejarano
|5.90
|9
|Win Like Coach P
|122
|9
|3
|3–½
|4–hd
|10
|10
|Maldonado
|16.90
|5
|BELLA VITA
|3.00
|2.40
|2.10
|8
|ON MARS
|7.20
|5.80
|6
|DIM LIGHTS
|15.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-8)
|$12.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-8-6-10)
|$422.71
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-8-6)
|$126.75
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-8-6-10-3)
|Carryover $1,854
Winner–Bella Vita B.f.3 by Bayern out of Queenie Cat, by Storm Cat. Bred by Hill 'n' Dale Equine Holdings, Inc. (CA). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $237,961 Exacta Pool $112,354 Superfecta Pool $59,896 Trifecta Pool $79,544 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,431. Scratched–Lets Get Wild, Sophomoric.
BELLA VITA angled in and dueled inside, inched away into the stretch and drew off under a brisk hand ride and a long hold late. ON MARS bobbled in the second jump, settled off the rail then outside a rival, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and got up for the place three deep on the line. DIM LIGHTS chased outside then four wide into the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and edged a rival for the show between foes late. RAIN DIVA stalked outside then four wide, came three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the final furlong and was outfinished for third. BELLA D stalked between horses on the backstretch and turn, continued outside a rival into the stretch and lacked a rally. ELGOFRANCO bobbled at the start, dueled between horses then outside the winner into and on the turn, drifted in through the final furlong and weakened. FLYING BUSINESS close up stalking the pace between horses, steadied off heels midway on the turn, angled in, continued between foes in the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. RIDE SALLY RIDE saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside into the stretch, steadied when crowded in midstretch and did not rally. TIME FOR SALLY stalked the pace inside, came out a bit into the stretch, drifted back to the inside in midstretch and weakened. WIN LIKE COACH P was in a good position stalking the pace three deep between foes, dropped back outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000. Time 21.93 45.76 58.14 1:04.64
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Short of Ez
|124
|6
|5
|6–1
|6–1½
|2–1½
|1–2½
|Prat
|1.00
|7
|Papa Turf
|124
|7
|8
|5–hd
|5–hd
|3–½
|2–½
|Cedillo
|2.20
|4
|Burn Me Twice
|124
|4
|4
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–¾
|Pereira
|8.20
|2
|Boy Howdy
|122
|2
|9
|7–½
|7–1
|6–½
|4–1¼
|Guce
|8.50
|8
|Love Your Life
|124
|8
|1
|2–hd
|3–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|Hernandez
|17.90
|9
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|117
|9
|6
|3–hd
|4–1
|5–2
|6–2½
|Velez
|20.30
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|122
|3
|7
|8–6
|8–4
|8–3½
|7–1
|Maldonado
|23.20
|1
|Royal Seeker
|122
|1
|3
|9
|9
|9
|8–5¾
|Ochoa
|86.80
|5
|Wicked Ultimatum
|122
|5
|2
|1–hd
|2–hd
|7–1
|9
|Diaz, Jr.
|42.90
|6
|SHORT OF EZ
|4.00
|2.40
|2.20
|7
|PAPA TURF
|2.80
|2.80
|4
|BURN ME TWICE
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$7.60
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$5.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-2)
|$6.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-4-2-8)
|$225.90
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-7-4)
|$9.90
Winner–Short of Ez Ch.g.6 by Don'tsellmeshort out of Ez Money Honey, by Royal Egyptian. Bred by Roy L. Tyra (CA). Trainer: Anna Meah. Owner: DA Meah Racing. Mutuel Pool $262,539 Daily Double Pool $38,652 Exacta Pool $158,122 Superfecta Pool $90,341 Super High Five Pool $6,306 Trifecta Pool $111,962. Claimed–Short of Ez by Twilight Racing LLC. Trainer: Kristin Mulhall. Claimed–Papa Turf by Altamira Racing Stable and Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Isee It in Hiseyes by Peter Sibbison. Trainer: Blake Heap. Scratched–none.
SHORT OF EZ stalked between horses, angled in leaving the turn, bid along the rail in midstretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole and drew clear under some urging. PAPA TURF was in a good position stalking the pace outside and four wide into the turn, came five wide into the stretch, drifted in some and got up late for the place. BURN ME TWICE had speed between rivals then angled in and dueled inside, inched away briefly off the rail into the stretch, battled outside the winner in midstretch, could not match that one in the final sixteenth and was edged late for second. BOY HOWDY a step slow to begin, stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and again into the stretch and was edged for the show. LOVE YOUR LIFE hopped a bit at the break, had speed between horses then dueled three deep between foes to the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. ISEE IT IN HISEYES also hopped some at the start, had speed five wide then dueled four wide to the stretch and also weakened. CAPTAIN N. BARRON stalked between foes then fell back a bit off the rail into the turn, came out into the stretch and lacked a rally. ROYAL SEEKER dropped back inside on the backstretch and into the turn, came out on the bend and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. WICKED ULTIMATUM bobbled slightly at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses to the stretch and weakened.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.81 47.12 1:11.60 1:24.51 1:37.33
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Nocherylikemychery
|122
|7
|4
|6–1
|4–hd
|5–4
|1–1
|1–1½
|Prat
|2.50
|2
|Rose's Crystal
|122
|2
|8
|10
|9–1½
|8–5
|6–1½
|2–1¾
|Maldonado
|35.20
|9
|Ci Voleva
|122
|9
|6
|9–½
|8–½
|7–1
|8–12
|3–ns
|Cedillo
|16.10
|5
|Warren's Empress
|117
|5
|10
|5–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|2–hd
|4–nk
|Velez
|3.40
|10
|Creer
|122
|10
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|3–1
|5–¾
|Gryder
|3.20
|1
|Unusual Secret
|122
|1
|5
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–1
|7–½
|6–nk
|Blanc
|18.20
|3
|Kissable U
|122
|3
|1
|3–hd
|5–2½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|7–5½
|Gutierrez
|9.30
|4
|Lucky Babe
|122
|4
|2
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–hd
|8–10½
|Roman
|25.00
|8
|Marci the Great
|122
|8
|7
|4–hd
|6–1
|9–12
|9–27
|9–65
|Espinoza
|15.20
|6
|Too Much Smoke
|122
|6
|9
|8–1½
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Rispoli
|8.00
|7
|NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY
|7.00
|4.40
|3.20
|2
|ROSE'S CRYSTAL
|26.20
|11.00
|9
|CI VOLEVA
|8.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-7)
|$14.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$76.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-9-5)
|$643.55
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-2-9)
|$493.80
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-2-9-5-10)
|Carryover $1,496
Winner–Nocherylikemychery B.f.3 by Empire Way out of Chokecherymary, by Capsized. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Mike Harrington. Owner: Lovingier, Terry C. and Navarro, Amanda. Mutuel Pool $306,878 Daily Double Pool $24,211 Exacta Pool $206,920 Superfecta Pool $89,605 Trifecta Pool $120,777 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,960. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-7) paid $6.95. Pick Three Pool $61,388.
NOCHERYLIKEMYCHERY stalked the pace between horses, came three deep into the stretch, bid between foes to gain the lead nearing midstretch, inched clear under urging and held. ROSE'S CRYSTAL steadied along the inside in the run to the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out in upper stretch and finished well. CI VOLEVA broke a bit slowly and steadied briefly, was fanned four wide into the first turn then angled in and settled outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and got up for the show three deep on the line. WARREN'S EMPRESS broke a bit in the air and slowly, pulled between horses then stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid between foes in upper stretch, drifted in late and was edged for third between foes. CREER angled in and dueled outside a rival, took a short lead into the stretch, was between foes nearing midstretch, drifted in late and was outfinished for a minor award. UNUSUAL SECRET pulled along the inside and steadied early, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. KISSABLE U also pulled her way up inside early, stalked along the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. LUCKY BABE also pulled while outside a rival early, angled in and dueled inside, fought back into the stretch and also weakened in the final furlong. MARCI THE GREAT stalked four wide, dropped back on the backstretch, angled in some on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch. TOO MUCH SMOKE between horses early, came out into the first turn then angled in and settled outside a rival, fell back on the backstretch and second turn, was through early and also eased through the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.89 44.72 56.52 1:08.85
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Charlatan
|122
|4
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–4
|1–5¾
|Van Dyke
|1.20
|4
|Shooters Shoot
|122
|3
|1
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|2–7¼
|Cedillo
|9.10
|2
|Lane Way
|122
|1
|4
|3–5
|3–8
|3–9
|3–4¾
|Prat
|0.70
|3
|Capo Mafioso
|122
|2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Rosario
|12.60
|6
|CHARLATAN
|4.40
|3.00
|4
|SHOOTERS SHOOT
|4.40
|2
|LANE WAY
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-6)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-4)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-4-2-3)
|$1.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-4-2)
|$7.05
Winner–Charlatan Ch.c.3 by Speightstown out of Authenticity, by Quiet American. Bred by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: SF Racing LLC, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables LLC, Stonestreet Stables LLC, Hertrich, III, Freder. Mutuel Pool $175,691 Daily Double Pool $25,785 Exacta Pool $61,192 Superfecta Pool $9,602 Trifecta Pool $24,258. Scratched–J Z My Man, Jeffnjohn'sthundr.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-7-6) paid $8.70. Pick Three Pool $24,995.
CHARLATAN had speed three deep then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drew off while drifting in under left handed crack of the whip inside the eighth pole and a long hold. SHOOTERS SHOOT between horses early, stalked outside a rival then off the rail leaving the turn and was second best. LANE WAY saved ground stalking the pace, steadied in a bit tight into the turn, continued inside and weakened. CAPO MAFIOSO chased a bit off the rail, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the turn and had little left for the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.84 46.82 1:11.29 1:23.38 1:35.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Margot's Boy
|122
|3
|4
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–2
|1–2½
|1–1¼
|Van Dyke
|2.70
|5
|Johnny Podres
|122
|5
|9
|8–2½
|7–hd
|6–hd
|3–1½
|2–nk
|Espinoza
|7.40
|9
|Fly the Sky
|122
|9
|8
|3–hd
|4–2
|2–½
|2–2½
|3–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.30
|8
|If Id Told You
|122
|8
|7
|6–1½
|6–2
|7–1½
|4–hd
|4–½
|Espinoza
|5.80
|1
|Summer Fire
|120
|1
|6
|9
|9
|8–8
|8–17½
|5–2¼
|Smith
|9.30
|6
|Dapper
|120
|6
|2
|4–1
|2–hd
|4–1
|6–1
|6–¾
|Franco
|14.40
|7
|Desert Dude
|120
|7
|3
|5–3½
|5–3
|5–1
|7–½
|7–hd
|Cedillo
|87.10
|4
|Baltimore Beecho
|120
|4
|1
|2–1
|3–½
|3–½
|5–½
|8–31½
|Bejarano
|61.10
|2
|Include the Tax
|120
|2
|5
|7–hd
|8–2
|9
|9
|9
|Rosario
|19.30
|3
|MARGOT'S BOY
|7.40
|4.60
|3.00
|5
|JOHNNY PODRES
|6.60
|4.20
|9
|FLY THE SKY
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3)
|$17.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$25.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-9-8)
|$22.58
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-9-8-1)
|$531.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-9)
|$42.25
Winner–Margot's Boy B.g.3 by Clubhouse Ride out of Margot Machance (GB), by Creachadoir (IRE). Bred by Alfred A. Pais (CA). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: Alfred Pais. Mutuel Pool $338,032 Daily Double Pool $25,303 Exacta Pool $175,598 Superfecta Pool $80,561 Super High Five Pool $4,953 Trifecta Pool $116,563. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-6-3) paid $20.65. Pick Three Pool $47,247. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-7-6-3) 3834 tickets with 4 correct paid $33.70. Pick Four Pool $169,490. 50-Cent Pick Five (5/11/12-6-7-6-3) 6638 tickets with 5 correct paid $78.90. Pick Five Pool $609,160.
MARGOT'S BOY had speed between horses then angled in, set the pace inside then a bit off the rail, continued just off the fence in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. JOHNNY PODRES hopped slightly in a slow start, settled outside a rival then chased inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch and finished well. FLY THE SKY three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival then between horses leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, angled to the inside into the stretch and finished with interest. IF ID TOLD YOU chased outside a rival then just off the rail, swung four wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked the needed rally. SUMMER FIRE dropped back inside early, saved ground off the pace, came out on the second turn and into the stretch and improved position. DAPPER angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, cut the corner into the stretch and did not rally. DESERT DUDE also angled in and chased a bit off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. BALTIMORE BEECHO had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival, continued three deep into and on the second turn, angled in some into the stretch and weakened. INCLUDE THE TAX saved ground chasing the pace, dropped back into and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the final furlong.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.09 45.19 57.45 1:10.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Tigre Di Slugo
|124
|4
|7
|5–½
|5–1½
|2–2
|1–2¼
|Prat
|2.40
|12
|Posterize
|124
|11
|1
|2–½
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–½
|Franco
|6.30
|2
|Afternoon Heat
|124
|2
|5
|6–1
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–2¼
|Rosario
|2.60
|1
|Rickey B
|124
|1
|3
|4–1½
|4–hd
|4–hd
|4–½
|Maldonado
|43.20
|6
|Policy
|124
|5
|10
|9–hd
|7–hd
|7–hd
|5–¾
|Cedillo
|4.60
|7
|Black Storm
|122
|6
|6
|10–1½
|9–hd
|9–4
|6–1¼
|Flores
|43.20
|10
|Minoso
|124
|9
|9
|7–hd
|8–2
|8–1
|7–2¼
|Pereira
|26.80
|8
|Big Barrel
|119
|7
|2
|3–½
|3–hd
|6–hd
|8–2½
|Velez
|66.30
|11
|Rick's Dream
|124
|10
|4
|8–1½
|10–3
|10–2
|9–¾
|Hernandez
|32.50
|3
|I Belong to Becky
|124
|3
|8
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–hd
|10–3¾
|Fuentes
|6.70
|9
|Scouted
|124
|8
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|Rispoli
|19.60
|5
|TIGRE DI SLUGO
|6.80
|4.20
|2.80
|12
|POSTERIZE
|6.80
|3.80
|2
|AFTERNOON HEAT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-12)
|$21.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-12-2-1)
|$148.77
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-12-2)
|$41.30
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-12-2-1-6)
|Carryover $3,137
Winner–Tigre Di Slugo Ch.h.5 by Smiling Tiger out of Erica's Smile, by Williamstown. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Mike Puype. Owner: Slugo Racing, Tiger Racing Stable LLC and Puype, Mike. Mutuel Pool $292,923 Daily Double Pool $29,919 Exacta Pool $174,372 Superfecta Pool $97,497 Trifecta Pool $123,373 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,112. Claimed–Posterize by Ian Kruljac. Trainer: Ian Kruljac. Claimed–I Belong to Becky by Acker, Tom, Brown Jr., Edward, Smith, Corey, Sanford, Thomas C., Spawr, William. Trainer: William Spawr. Scratched–Jen Go Unchained.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-3-5) paid $14.95. Pick Three Pool $35,402.
TIGRE DI SLUGO in tight early, stalked between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to the front in deep stretch and proved best. POSTERIZE had good early speed and dueled four wide then three deep on the turn, took the lead outside a rival leaving the turn, inched away into the stretch but could not contain the winner late and just held second. AFTERNOON HEAT saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch to bump a rival, split horses in midstretch and finished well. RICKEY B stalked the pace inside, came a bit off the rail past midstretch and lacked the needed rally. POLICY bobbled a bit at the start, chased just off the rail, came out on the turn, was bumped three deep into the stretch and could not offer the needed late kick. BLACK STORM also bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, angled in entering the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch and lacked the needed rally. MINOSO stalked between horses then outside, continued three deep on the turn and four wide into the stretch and did not rally. BIG BARREL angled in early, dueled between horses, fell back some leaving the turn and weakened. RICK'S DREAM chased outside then four wide into the turn, continued off the rail on the bend then four wide into the stretch and did not rally. I BELONG TO BECKY dueled between horses then inside, fought back on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. SCOUTED hopped in a slow start, settled outside then off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and was not a threat.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sweet Life Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.62 45.19 56.75 1:02.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Laura's Light
|124
|5
|2
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–hd
|1–¾
|Cedillo
|0.40
|5
|Lighthouse
|122
|4
|6
|1–hd
|1–2
|2–4
|2–4¼
|Van Dyke
|6.50
|7
|Roadrunner's Honor
|122
|6
|3
|5–3½
|5–2½
|4–6
|3–½
|Bejarano
|23.60
|2
|Blue Sky Baby
|122
|2
|4
|4–½
|4–½
|3–1
|4–12¾
|Prat
|5.10
|1
|Florentine Diamond
|122
|1
|7
|7
|7
|7
|5–nk
|Delgadillo
|27.90
|3
|Orquidias Biz
|122
|3
|5
|6–6
|6–9
|5–1½
|6–3¾
|Smith
|8.20
|8
|Spitefulness
|122
|7
|1
|2–2
|2–hd
|6–5
|7
|Gutierrez
|54.50
|6
|LAURA'S LIGHT
|2.80
|2.40
|2.10
|5
|LIGHTHOUSE
|3.80
|3.60
|7
|ROADRUNNER'S HONOR
|4.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-6)
|$9.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$5.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-2)
|$11.32
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-2-1)
|$444.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7)
|$22.35
Winner–Laura's Light B.f.3 by Constitution out of Light of a Star, by Muqtarib. Bred by Golden Pedigree LLC (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Gary Barber. Mutuel Pool $327,242 Daily Double Pool $38,282 Exacta Pool $137,250 Superfecta Pool $87,124 Super High Five Pool $19,550 Trifecta Pool $110,819. Scratched–Shines Her Light (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-6) paid $9.85. Pick Three Pool $37,511.
LAURA'S LIGHT bobbled at the start, chased outside a rival or a bit off the rail, moved up inside leaving the turn, bid alongside the runner-up into the stretch, took a short lead in midstretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. LIGHTHOUSE angled in and dueled inside, kicked clear on the turn, fought back along the fence through the drive and went gamely to the end. ROADRUNNER'S HONOR chased outside a rival or just off the rail to the stretch and edged a foe for third. BLUE SKY BABY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and was edged for the show. FLORENTINE DIAMOND broke inward and slowly, settled inside, came out in the stretch and did not rally. ORQUIDIAS BIZ chased inside, drifted out while being eased through the lane. SPITEFULNESS angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, fell back on the turn, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in late and gave way.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 23.29 47.24 1:12.91 1:40.10 1:47.23
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Cross Town
|124
|8
|1
|4–hd
|4–2
|4–1
|3–1½
|1–2¼
|Cedillo
|4.30
|6
|Peedie
|124
|5
|7
|2–hd
|3–2½
|2–1½
|2–hd
|2–½
|Gutierrez
|11.20
|4
|My Journey
|124
|3
|3
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|3–hd
|Roman
|10.30
|7
|Speakerofthehouse
|119
|6
|10
|10
|9–1½
|6–1½
|5–2½
|4–hd
|Velez
|1.00
|14
|Ziyanair
|124
|10
|4
|6–2
|5–hd
|5–1
|4–1½
|5–¾
|Espinoza
|10.30
|8
|An American Jet
|114
|7
|5
|5–1
|6–1½
|8–½
|6–4
|6–7¼
|Mussad
|14.10
|2
|Starship Chewy
|124
|1
|9
|8–½
|7–hd
|7–1
|7–1½
|7–3¼
|Fuentes
|53.00
|12
|Nil Phet
|124
|9
|2
|7–1
|8–hd
|9–9
|9–20
|8–13½
|Flores
|37.10
|5
|Moana Luna
|124
|4
|6
|1–1½
|1–hd
|3–hd
|8–½
|9–31
|Maldonado
|7.00
|3
|Meadway
|124
|2
|8
|9–hd
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Franco
|38.40
|9
|CROSS TOWN
|10.60
|5.20
|3.60
|6
|PEEDIE
|10.40
|8.20
|4
|MY JOURNEY
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$16.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$46.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-4-7)
|$132.51
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-4-7-14)
|$9,765.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-4)
|$204.05
Winner–Cross Town Dbb.g.4 by Cross Traffic out of Chick Flick, by Tapit. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Vann Belvoir. Owner: A and J Racing. Mutuel Pool $353,647 Daily Double Pool $93,253 Exacta Pool $196,819 Superfecta Pool $131,138 Super High Five Pool $25,596 Trifecta Pool $154,521. Scratched–Rough Ride, Sharpshootingeorge, Strong Ruler, The Easy Way.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-6-9) paid $16.80. Pick Three Pool $134,445. 50-Cent Pick Four (3-4/5-4/6-9) 5536 tickets with 4 correct paid $63.00. Pick Four Pool $457,228. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-3-4/5-4/6-9) 1419 tickets with 5 correct paid $160.55. Pick Five Pool $298,437. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (7-6-3-4/5-4/6-9) 551 tickets with 6 correct paid $182.76. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $188,558. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $344,475.
CROSS TOWN three deep into the first turn, stalked outside then alongside a rival, bid three wide into the stretch, gained the advantage past the eighth pole and edged clear late under left handed urging. PEEDIE had speed between foes then stalked outside a rival, bid three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued outside foe midway on that turn, re-bid between horses into the stretch and held second. MY JOURNEY also had speed between horses then angled in, bid between foes on the backstretch, took the lead and angled in on the second turn, fought back inside in the stretch and was edged for second. SPEAKEROFTHEHOUSE broke slowly, settled three wide then four wide, came five wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. ZIYANAIR four wide into the first turn, stalked outside, came under urging leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. AN AMERICAN JET angled in and chased just off the rail then inside, came out into the stretch, angled to the inside again in the drive and lacked the needed a. STARSHIP CHEWY saved ground, split horses into the second turn, continued inside, came out three deep into the stretch and did not rally. NIL PHET angled in outside a rival early, split horses leaving the backstretch, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. MOANA LUNA sent between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and into the stretch, gave way and was eased late. MEADWAY settled between horses, dropped back leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, drifted out into the stretch, also gave way and was eased through the drive.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|8,545
|$1,133,256
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,814,990
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,857,668
|TOTAL
|8,545
|$8,805,914
Santa Anita Entries for Monday, February 17.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 27th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Wind Tartare
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|25,000
|2
|Indypendent Deputy
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|William Spawr
|5-1
|25,000
|3
|Playa Chica
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|3-1
|25,000
|4
|Mongolian Window
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|5-1
|25,000
|5
|Tig Tog
|Joel Rosario
|122
|John W. Sadler
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|Clockstrikestwelve
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|8-1
|25,000
|7
|Dulverton Darling
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|8-1
|25,000
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $24,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Play Hard to Get
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|16,000
|2
|Fast as Cass
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Wilshire Dude
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
|16,000
|4
|Conquest Cobra
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|16,000
|5
|Imagineiamfastest
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jack Carava
|4-1
|16,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Pretty Point
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Patrick Gallagher
|5-2
|2
|Out of Balance
|Joel Rosario
|124
|David E. Hofmans
|3-1
|3
|Kittyhawk Lass
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Mike Puype
|7-2
|4
|Sapphire Kid
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-1
|5
|Kynance
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|40,000
|6
|Eternal Endeavour
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Leonard Powell
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ce Ce
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|4-5
|2
|Ava's Charm
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Bob Baffert
|9-5
|3
|Rather Nosy
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|9-2
|4
|D's Lovely Sophia
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|8-1
|5
|Hang a Star
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ian Kruljac
|12-1
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blackout
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|32,000
|2
|Tigerbeach
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Isidro Tamayo
|5-1
|32,000
|3
|Morgan S.
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|32,000
|4
|Union Ride
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|32,000
|5
|Portando
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Mary Rowan
|8-1
|32,000
|6
|Concur
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|12-1
|32,000
|7
|Castle
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|32,000
|8
|Via Egnatia
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|32,000
|9
|Loud Mouth
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|32,000
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $38,000. Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Big Hoof Dynamite
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Eddie Truman
|5-2
|40,000
|2
|Knifes Edge
|Flavien Prat
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|3-1
|40,000
|3
|Gorky Park
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|5-1
|40,000
|4
|Itsthattime
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|7-2
|40,000
|5
|Govenor Cinch
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Tim Yakteen
|9-5
|40,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $70,000. 'Wishing Well Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|An Eddie Surprise
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|7-2
|2
|Apache Princess
|Flavien Prat
|122
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|2-1
|3
|Kentan Road
|Jorge Velez
|122
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|4
|Tonahutu
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Dan Blacker
|8-1
|5
|Miss Hot Legs
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Simon Callaghan
|3-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Cimarron
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Dean Pederson
|12-1
|16,000
|2
|Ruby Bradley
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|4-1
|16,000
|3
|Whoa Nessie
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ryan Hanson
|12-1
|16,000
|4
|Atina
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|7-2
|16,000
|5
|Zoning
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Tim McCanna
|20-1
|16,000
|6
|Tiz Wonderfully
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|James M. Cassidy
|4-1
|16,000
|7
|Meso
|Joel Rosario
|124
|John W. Sadler
|3-1
|16,000
|8
|Discreet Diva
|Evin Roman
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|6-1
|16,000
|9
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Lisa Bernard
|10-1
|16,000