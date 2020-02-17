Horse racing newsletter: The Norberto Arroyo Jr. story has taken a very sad turn

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remind you there is Monday racing today at Santa Anita.

No stewards’ report today as the minutes haven’t been made public yet. So, let’s go to a couple of news stories you might have missed this week.

Norberto Arroyo Jr. saga

Those of you that follow the stewards’ reports here in the newsletter have certainly seen a few of them start: “Jockey Norberto Arroyo Jr. …” The latest one came from Los Alamitos on Feb. 9 where he was suspended for failing to appear to a hearing for allegedly not obeying security and public safety officers and for disorderly conduct.

Well, the Arroyo story has taken a very sad turn. A bench warrant was issued for him by the San Diego County Superior Court when he failed to show for an arraignment. This was in relation to three felony and one misdemeanor counts stemming from domestic violence arrests late last year. His bail, which was $50,000 was increased to $100,000.

The reporting on this story was done by Jay Privman and Steve Andersen of the Daily Racing Form. You can read their story. Just click here.

These are the charges, according to DRF.

“According to documents in the case file, Arroyo was charged for incidents ‘on or about and between September 1, 2019 and December 14, 2019,’ the counts being ‘corporal injury to spouse and/or roommate,’ ‘false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud, deceit,’ ‘attempting to dissuade a witness from reporting a crime’ – all felonies – and ‘cruelty to a child by inflicting injury,’ which is listed as a misdemeanor because it was ‘other than those likely to produce great bodily harm and death,’ but did inflict ‘unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering and injure, cause, and permit said child to suffer.’”

Arroyo had totaled 21 suspension days last year. He raised some eyebrows when he showed up for a stewards’ meeting wearing two towels. And animal rights activists were quite upset when he referred to them as “single women” at a California Horse Racing Board meeting.

He hasn’t ridden since Oct. 24, when he finished fourth in a claiming race at Santa Anita.

In his past, he has served time for second-degree assault in 2003 and he served 14 months in prison for cocaine possession in 2010.

Obviously, we don’t how this will resolve itself. It’s going to be difficult for him to get his jockey license reinstated. We’ll let you know something when his situation is resolved.

Country House retired

An image that sticks with me was seemingly hours (actually only about 25 minutes) after the finish of last year’s Kentucky Derby was jockey agent Derek Lawson telling Flavien Prat that he had just won the Kentucky Derby. Probably not the way you want to get your first Derby win, but we suspect there will be more down the road.

Country House will likely be one of the most unappreciated Kentucky Derby winners, having been awarded the race when Maximum Security was disqualified. I remember the next day when it was announced that he would be skipping the Preakness, a lot of us in the media said we would never see him race again. And we were right.

Blackwood Stables issued the following statement on Friday night.

“On June 27, Country House was sent to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital for a routine lameness examination, to be followed up by turn out. Country House was examined by Dr. Larry Bramlage and was diagnosed with proximal suspensory ligament desmitis on both front fetlocks. Country House experienced complications and was re-admitted to Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital on July 1, where he was treated for a right front lower leg infection.

“Over the course of the next two weeks, the team at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital got the infection under control, but as a result of his non-weight bearing right front foot, he developed laminitis in his left front foot. He was released on July 15 and returned to Blackwood for stall rest. Over the coming months, Dr. Scott Morrison was able to stabilize the foot and make Country House more comfortable. He is currently on turn out and we anticipate that he will make a full recovery, but because of the laminitis and the subsequent steps taken to save his life, he will never race again.

“Over the past seven months, our primary focus has solely been on Country House and his health. With the Derby right around the corner and his health much improved, we felt it was an appropriate time to make this announcement. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this difficult time.”

Santa Anita review

Before we get to the feature, there were a couple of newsworthy things that happened at Santa Anita on Sunday. First, Flavien Prat had a pretty darn good day winning four of his six races. He started with a win aboard Bella Vita ($3.00) in the first race, and the second he won aboard Short of Ez ($4.00) and the won his third straight race on Nocherrylikemycherry ($7.00). His final win of the day came in the sixth race on Tigre Di Slugo ($6.80).

The other bit of news was that Bob Baffert might have another promising 3-year-old. Charlatan won his first race, a maiden special by 5 ¾ lengths. Now it was only a four-horse field. So, is it too late to add him to the Triple Crown trail? Well, Justify ran his first race on Feb. 18, two days later. That would be a tall order, however, to make that leap.

“I gigged him just a little after the break, just to get him into the race,” jockey Drayden Van Dyke told Mike Willman of Santa Anita. “I really didn’t know that much about him. You could see he had a couple bullet works from the gate and that he’d been training well. He blew by those horses so easy and as you could see, he galloped out big.”

OK, now the feature, the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. Laura’s Light was content to be mid pack, making a move on the turn and winning by three-quarters of a length.

Laura’s Light paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10. Lighthouse was second followed and Roadrunner’s Honor was third.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

Peter Miller (winning trainer) “She’s a nice filly. We were pretty confident. We felt that she was the best filly in the race. The five (runner-up Lighthouse) put up a really good fight and was stubborn to get by. She’s proven now that she can go long or short, so we’ll take a look and see what’s next. It’s nice to have options. [Owner] Gary Barber wants to try the dirt at some point with her and well definitely consider that going forward.”

Abel Cedillo (winning jockey): “This filly, she can do anything, long or short. [Sunday], it looked like there wasn’t that much speed, so I put her close and it was perfect. She’s got a lot of heart.”

Santa Anita preview

There is a special President’s Day card at Santa Anita with eight races starting at 12:30 p.m. It’s a four-day week and from the looks of things the track is having trouble filling the fields. Half of the races have only five horses and that’s before race-day scratches. Half of the races are on the turf. There are five claiming races, two allowance/optional claimers and one minor stakes.

The feature is the seventh, the Wishing Well Stakes for fillies and mares going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 9-5, is Kentan Road for trainer John Sadler and jockey Jorge Velez. She was second last out in the Las Cienegas and has a very front-running style.

Apache Princess is a close second choice at 2-1 for Keith Desormeaux and Flavien Prat. She has won three-of-16 lifetime races and hasn’t won since Feb. 10 of last year but has been running graded stakes much better than Monday’s race. She was third last out in the Sunshine Million Fillies and Mares Turf Sprint. Post is around 3:35 p.m.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 5, 6, 5, 9, 5, 5, 9.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE FOUR: No. 4 D’s Lovely Sophia (8-1)

D’s Lovely Sophia won last out at six furlongs for Umberto Rispolia and trainer Hector Palma. This tandem is two of three. Top last race speed we are getting 8-1 morning line because of the Bob Baffert horse Ava’s Charm and Ce Ce from trainer Michael McCarthy. Ce Ce was phenomenal last year winning the debut then losing to Lady Ninja. She then hit the bench after running fourth in Belmont to three next-out winners. Ava won off the bench in December. This race could be preps for both. The reason I am highlighting them is because we will likely get a better price than we should on Sophia because of the top two choices. Horses priced over 5-1 have won 34% of this race.

Sunday’s result: Johnny Podres went off and 7-1 and flew from the clouds late to run second to a gate to wire winner. Podres paid $6.60 for the place.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 on Sunday.

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Chowda ($32.60)

Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Laura’s Light ($2.80)

Sunland (8): $100,000 Enchantress Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Chary Ride ($63.40)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Monday. All times PST:

1:08 Oaklawn (6): Grade 3 $200,000 Bayakoa Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Whoa Nellie (5-2)

1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Hollie Hughes Stakes, NY-breds 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Arthur’s Hope (5-2)

2:09 Oaklawn (8): Grade 3 Razorback Handicap, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Pioneer Spirit (7-2)

2:43 Oaklawn (9): Grade 3 $750,000 Southwest Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Answer In (3-1)

Now, the stars of the show, Sunday’s results and Monday’s entries.