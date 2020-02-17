Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dodgers

Astros’ Jose Altuve appears shirtless in locker room. Hey, look! A collarbone tattoo

ALCS Yankees Astros Baseball
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is held up after Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 19.
(Eric Gay / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Feb. 17, 2020
12:52 PM
José Altuve is shy.

That’s what the Houston Astros second baseman said after he warned his teammates not to tear off his jersey following his American League Championship Series-clinching home run in October.

His agent, Scott Boras, offered the same explanation last month after some folks started speculating that Altuve was wearing a buzzer of some sort to receive stolen signs of opposing pitchers.

On Monday, however, a shirtless Altuve seemed to have no issue with parading past reporters in what appeared to be a response to yet another chapter in the Astros’ sign-stealing saga.

Two days earlier, Astros teammate Carlos Correa told Ken Rosenthal in an interview published by the Athletic that Altuve did not take part in the scheme (which, Correa said, did not involve buzzers).

Correa said Altuve had two reasons for not wanting his shirt ripped. The first was that Altuve’s wife was unhappy when that happened earlier in the season.

The second, Correa said, was “because he’s got an unfinished tattoo on his collarbone that honestly looked terrible. It was a bad tattoo, and he didn’t want nobody to see it. He didn’t want to show it at all.”

Altuve didn’t say a word to the larger group of reporters in front of his locker Monday morning. But even without acknowledging their presence, he managed to let the media members know that he does, in fact, have a tattoo on his left collarbone. It says “Melanie,” the name of his 3-year-old daughter, over a heart.

Of course, this does nothing to disprove the buzzer theory. Altuve could have gotten the tattoo at any time during the last three months or so. Or he could have gotten it at some point before that game and also worn a buzzer. Or Correa’s account could be 100% accurate.

The only thing Monday’s locker room encounter actually shows is that Altuve really isn’t shy.

Dodgers
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
