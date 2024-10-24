Advertisement
Dodgers to wear jersey patch honoring Fernando Valenzuela during World Series

A round black patch features the name Fernando in white text and the number 34 in blue text with a white outline
The Dodgers will wear a patch featuring the No. 34 in honor of Fernando Valenzuela during the World Series.
By Jack Harris
The Dodgers announced Thursday they will wear jersey patches in the World Series commemorating Fernando Valenzuela, the beloved former pitcher who died at age 63 on Tuesday.

The black and blue patch will read “Fernando,” with his No. 34 below. It will be on the sleeve of each player’s jersey.

A detailed look at the patch the Dodgers will wear on World Series jerseys honoring Fernando Valenzuela
A detailed look at the patch the Dodgers will wear on World Series jerseys honoring Fernando Valenzuela, who died Tuesday.
(Dodgers)

That touch is expected to be one of several ways Valenzuela, the 198 World Series champion and Cy Young and Rookie of the Year award winner, will be remembered during the World Series.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week the league “will honor Fernando’s memory” during Fall Classic games at Dodger Stadium.

Jack Harris

Jack Harris covers the Dodgers for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered the Angels, the Kings and almost everything else the L.A. sports scene had to offer. A Phoenix native, he originally interned at The Times before joining the staff in 2019.

