Dodgers to wear jersey patch honoring Fernando Valenzuela during World Series

The Dodgers will wear a patch featuring the No. 34 in honor of Fernando Valenzuela during the World Series.

The Dodgers announced Thursday they will wear jersey patches in the World Series commemorating Fernando Valenzuela, the beloved former pitcher who died at age 63 on Tuesday.

The black and blue patch will read “Fernando,” with his No. 34 below. It will be on the sleeve of each player’s jersey.

A detailed look at the patch the Dodgers will wear on World Series jerseys honoring Fernando Valenzuela, who died Tuesday. (Dodgers)

That touch is expected to be one of several ways Valenzuela, the 198 World Series champion and Cy Young and Rookie of the Year award winner, will be remembered during the World Series.

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this week the league “will honor Fernando’s memory” during Fall Classic games at Dodger Stadium.