Jockey Ray York, who won Kentucky Derby at age 20, dies

Jockeys and their horses race during the 2008 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 25, 2020
4:34 PM
Jockey Ray York, who won the Kentucky Derby in 1954 at the age of 20, died Sunday at a care facility near Bakersfield after a lengthy bout with pneumonia. He was 86.

York first came to national prominence when he won the Kentucky Derby aboard Determine, who won the 1954 Santa Anita Derby and won the Strub Stakes a year later. York won 3,082 races and in 1955 won the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, which is given to a rider who epitomizes the high standards of a jockey on and off the race course.

On Jan, 13, 2000, York rode in a claiming race at Santa Anita, making him the first jockey to ride in seven decades. He was riding for trainer Henry Moreno, who also died on Sunday at the age of 90.

“In his day, Ray could ride with anybody,” trainer Clay Brinson told Santa Anita. “Ray had great instincts and he was a big-money jock, no question. … Ray had a great personality and he gave everybody their money’s worth, owners, trainers and the people betting on the horses.”

York was the three-time leading jockey at Del Mar (1957, 1962, 1964) and in his later riding years moved from Southern California to Turf Paradise, Ariz., in the late 1960s. In 1970, he won seven races in one day.

York is survived by Michael McKay, his longtime girlfriend, and children Bonnie Wunner, Ray York Jr. and Jeff York. Funeral services will be held in Taft, Calif., on March 7.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
