Sports

USC’s Michael Pittman Jr. on NFL combine: ‘This is just like a little starting place’

UCLA v USC
USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr. makes a catch while defended by UCLA’s Darnay Holmes on Nov. 23 at the Coliseum.
(Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)
By Jeff MillerStaff Writer 
Feb. 25, 2020
9:41 AM
INDIANAPOLIS — 

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a season in which he caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns for USC.

Still, after four seasons with the Trojans, he arrived at the combine somewhat obscured by a wide receiver group that is considered strong and deep.

“I don’t really look too much at where people rank me,” Pittman said. “This is just like a little starting place. None of this really affects where I end up. I’m just here to do my best and have fun.”

One of the concerns with Pittman among NFL scouts is his speed. He’s scheduled to be timed in the 40 on Thursday night.

“I feel like I have good speed,” he said. “It’s just about maintaining it and refining it.”

Pittman said he measured in at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. So size won’t be an issue. Most projections have him ranked somewhere around 15th among draft-eligible receivers.

His father is Michael Pittman Sr., who played 11 seasons in the NFL as a running back, winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay to cap the 2002 season.

Asked why he’s a receiver as opposed to playing his father’s position, Pittman Jr. said, “Because he’s 6-foot and I’m 6-4.”

Jeff Miller
Jeff Miller is the Chargers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He previously spent 20 years as a sports columnist for the Orange County Register and, before that, the Miami Herald. He also served as the Angels beat writer for The Times and the Register. His other stops include the Palm Beach Post and the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
