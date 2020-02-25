Good news, Bengals fans: Joe Burrow says he’ll play for ‘whoever picks me’

Quarterback Joe Burrow, the presumptive No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, apparently is not planning to make like John Elway or Eli Manning.

Elway, the top pick in 1983, strong-armed his way to avoid playing for the then-Baltimore Colts. Manning did the same to the Chargers in 2004.

Burrow on Tuesday indicated that he would not do the same if he is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the No. 1 pick in the April 23-25 draft.

“I’m a ballplayer,” Burrow, who led LSU to the national title, said at the NFL scouting combine. “Whoever picks me, I’m going to show up.”

Advertisement

Joe Burrow said he'd play in Cincinnati if they drafted him. pic.twitter.com/u4JHIPZGCG — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 25, 2020

Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, said it had been “a crazy six to eight months.” He also confirmed that he would not participate in passing drills during the combine but would do so during LSU’s Pro Day workout.

Joe Burrow said the leverage comment was about the combine and he's not looking to force a move. Said he's not going to throw at the combine. pic.twitter.com/q3HrmVhNEX — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 25, 2020

LSU defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game in mid-January. Other potential draft picks have been training for the combine since December.

“We played a month longer than everyone else,” said Burrow, who added that he took a week off after the championship game. “I didn’t think I’d be able to put my best foot forward here at the combine so I wanted to wait until Pro Day, have another whole month of training and just be the best that I can be when everybody’s eyes are on me.”