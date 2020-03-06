No. 5 San Diego State advances to Mountain West championship game

Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds, and No. 5 San Diego State beat Boise State 81-68 on Friday night to advance to the Mountain West tournament championship game for the third straight year.

The top-seeded Aztecs (30-1) made 15 three-pointers and shot 49.1% from the field. They will face Utah State, which beat Wyoming 89-82 later Friday, in the championship game.

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes on the way to its third double-digit victory over Boise State (20-12) this season.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points on seven-of-11 shooting. RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 12 points..

San Diego State remains the nation’s only unbeaten team in road or neutral-site games (16-0). Every other team has at least two such defeats.

