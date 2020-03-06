Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

No. 5 San Diego State advances to Mountain West championship game

San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn drives against Boise State on March 6, 2020.
San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, who had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, drives against Boise State on Friday night.
(Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 6, 2020
10:56 PM
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

Malachi Flynn had 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, KJ Feagin added 21 points and six rebounds, and No. 5 San Diego State beat Boise State 81-68 on Friday night to advance to the Mountain West tournament championship game for the third straight year.

The top-seeded Aztecs (30-1) made 15 three-pointers and shot 49.1% from the field. They will face Utah State, which beat Wyoming 89-82 later Friday, in the championship game.

San Diego State trailed by 16 points with five minutes remaining in the first half, then outscored the Broncos 64-31 over the final 25 minutes on the way to its third double-digit victory over Boise State (20-12) this season.

UCLA Sports
Bubble popping: USC looks for sharp win over rival UCLA
472056_SP_usc_utah_GXC_0473.JPG
UCLA Sports
Bubble popping: USC looks for sharp win over rival UCLA
USC has played pretty good basketball for most of the season, but will Trojans be rewarded with a good showing Saturday against a hot UCLA team?
More Coverage
Kyle Sturdivant leans on his USC basketball family as he grieves for his father
UCLA is focusing on hoops, not hype, heading into crosstown rivalry game with USC
Advertisement

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos with 21 points on seven-of-11 shooting. RJ Williams and Derrick Alston each had 12 points..

San Diego State remains the nation’s only unbeaten team in road or neutral-site games (16-0). Every other team has at least two such defeats.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement