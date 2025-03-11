Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FINALS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt 79, #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76

DIVISION I
#1 Sierra Canyon 74, #3 Redondo Union 68

DIVISION II
#3 Chatsworth 66, #5 Bakersfield Christian 51

DIVISION III
#5 San Gabriel Academy 58, #6 Maranatha 49

DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian 50, #7 Granada Hills 49

DIVISION V
#5 Diamond Ranch 65, #7 Math & Science College Prep 59

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION
#2 Etiwanda 67, #1 Ontario Christian 62

DIVISION I
#2 Sage Hill 52, #4 Windward 41

DIVISION II
#7 Rancho Bernardo 35, #1 Monache 25

DIVISION III
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei 51, #2 El Camino Real 38

DIVISION IV
#2 Cerritos Whitney 47, #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42

DIVISION V
#4 Rosamond 68, #3 Hillcrest 41

CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS

DIVISION I
#2 Sierra Canyon vs. #3 Stockton Lincoln, 8 p.m.

DIVISION III
#5 San Gabriel Academy vs. King’s Academy, 2 p.m.

DIVISION V
#5 Diamond Ranch vs. #7 San Francisco International, 12 p.m.

GIRLS

DIVISION I
#2 Sage Hill vs. #3 Carondelet, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. #3 Marin Catholic, 4 p.m.

DIVISION V
#4 Rosamond vs. #2 Woodland Christian, 10 a.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

BOYS

OPEN DIVISION
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt vs. #1 Archbishop Riordan, 8 p.m.

DIVISION II
#3 Chatsworth vs. #3 Carmichael Jesuit, 4 p.m.

DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian vs. #1 Portola Valley Priory, 12 p.m.

GIRLS

OPEN DIVISION
#2 Etiwanda vs. #1 Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m.

DIVISION II
#7 Rancho Bernardo vs. #1 Caruthers, 2 p.m.

DIVISION IV
#2 Cerritos Whitney vs. #2 Half Moon Bay, 10 a.m.

