High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
FINALS
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt 79, #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76
DIVISION I
#1 Sierra Canyon 74, #3 Redondo Union 68
DIVISION II
#3 Chatsworth 66, #5 Bakersfield Christian 51
DIVISION III
#5 San Gabriel Academy 58, #6 Maranatha 49
DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian 50, #7 Granada Hills 49
DIVISION V
#5 Diamond Ranch 65, #7 Math & Science College Prep 59
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Etiwanda 67, #1 Ontario Christian 62
DIVISION I
#2 Sage Hill 52, #4 Windward 41
DIVISION II
#7 Rancho Bernardo 35, #1 Monache 25
DIVISION III
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei 51, #2 El Camino Real 38
DIVISION IV
#2 Cerritos Whitney 47, #1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 42
DIVISION V
#4 Rosamond 68, #3 Hillcrest 41
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Golden 1 Center, Sacramento
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS
DIVISION I
#2 Sierra Canyon vs. #3 Stockton Lincoln, 8 p.m.
DIVISION III
#5 San Gabriel Academy vs. King’s Academy, 2 p.m.
DIVISION V
#5 Diamond Ranch vs. #7 San Francisco International, 12 p.m.
GIRLS
DIVISION I
#2 Sage Hill vs. #3 Carondelet, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei vs. #3 Marin Catholic, 4 p.m.
DIVISION V
#4 Rosamond vs. #2 Woodland Christian, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
BOYS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt vs. #1 Archbishop Riordan, 8 p.m.
DIVISION II
#3 Chatsworth vs. #3 Carmichael Jesuit, 4 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian vs. #1 Portola Valley Priory, 12 p.m.
GIRLS
OPEN DIVISION
#2 Etiwanda vs. #1 Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m.
DIVISION II
#7 Rancho Bernardo vs. #1 Caruthers, 2 p.m.
DIVISION IV
#2 Cerritos Whitney vs. #2 Half Moon Bay, 10 a.m.
