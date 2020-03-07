Pac-12 roundup: No. 13 Oregon beats Stanford for outright regular-season title

Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night in Eugene, Ore., to win the Pac-12 Conference regular-season title.

Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 three-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.

Oscar Da Silva led the Cardinal (20-11, 9-9) with 18 points, and Spencer Jones added 15. Daejon Davis had 13 points and Bryce Willis 10.

The Ducks had clinched a share of the title earlier Saturday when UCLA lost to USC and fell to 12-6. It is Oregon’s seventh conference championship and third in the past five years.

Washington 69, at Arizona 63: Jaden McDaniels scored 20 points and Isaiah Stewart added 16 as the freshmen made sure the Huskies (15-16, 5-13) finished the regular season with a flourish in a victory over the Wildcats (20-11, 10-8) in Tucson.

Jamal Bey had 12 points for Washington, which limited Arizona to 35% shooting to complete a two-game sweep of the Arizona trip after the Huskies lost their first seven Pac-12 road games.

Dylan Smith had 19 points and tied a carer high with six three-pointers, Zeke Nnajki had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Nico Mannion had 11 points for the Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four to fall out of contention for one of four first-round byes in the Pac-12 tournament.

at Arizona State 83, Washington State 74: Alonzo Verge scored 20 points, Remy Martin added 18, and the Sun Devils (20-11, 11-7) held off a late rally by the Cougars (15-16, 6-12) for a victory in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State was sharp early, building a 17-point lead before Washington State fought back. The Cougars used a 17-2 run to tie the game at 65, but Sun Devils senior Rob Edwards hit a corner three-pointer and Verge a jumper to push Arizona State’s lead to seven.

The Sun Devils made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to earn a coveted first-round bye at next week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

at Utah 74, Colorado 72 (OT): Both Gach scored a career-high 28 points, including three free throws with 0.6 seconds left, to lift the Utes (16-14, 7-11) to an overtime victory over the Buffaloes (21-10, 10-8) in Salt Lake City.

Alfonso Plummer added 19 points and Timmy Allen had 10 points and eight rebounds for Utah, which ended a three-game skid and won for the second time in its last eight games.

McKinley Wright IV scored 20 points and added six rebounds and six assists to lead Colorado. Tyler Bey scored 16 points and collected 10 rebounds. Evan Battey added 15 points. It wasn’t enough to prevent the Buffaloes from suffering a fourth straight loss.

at Oregon State 74, California 56: Seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style in their final home games for the Beavers (16-13, 7-11), who routed the Golden Bears (13-18, 7-11) in Corvallis, Ore.

Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points and 14 rebounds.

Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left. Kelley went eight for 10 from the field and scored a Pac-12 career-high 19 points.

The Beavers take a two-game winning streak into next week’s conference tournament.

Paris Austin led the Golden Bears with 18 points.

