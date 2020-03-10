Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Caroline Marks fought to keep up with her older brothers. Now she’s making surfing history

Portrait Caroline Marks.
Caroline Marks won her first World Surf League championship last year. Photographed in San Clemente, Ca.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
March 10, 2020
3 AM
Share

Caroline Marks is riding the wave of success early.

The 18-year-old surfer got into the sport to keep up with her older brothers, who still serve as her main motivation even as she’s making her mark against the top professionals in the game.

She won her first World Surf League championship last year at the Boost Mobile Pro in Australia. She beat Stephanie Gilmore and Carissa Moore, who have 11 world championships between them, en route to the victory. This event was particularly significant because it was the first time that the women’s champion was paid the same prize money ($100,000) as the men’s champion in the parallel Quicksilver Pro competition.

Portrait Caroline Marks.
Marks was paid the same prize money for winning in Australia as the male winner. Photographed in San Clemente, Ca.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

But Marks isn’t necessarily surfing for the money or intentionally fighting for gender equality.

“I’m sure the girls who have been on tour for a while have thought a lot more about it than I have,” she told the Wall Street Journal after the historic moment. “I just don’t even think about the money. I just kind of go out there and surf. But the equal pay thing is amazing, for sure.”

Sports
Claressa Shields’ message to teenagers is more powerful than her devastating right cross
Claressa_Shields_CMH_542.JPG
Sports
Claressa Shields’ message to teenagers is more powerful than her devastating right cross
Claressa Shields delivers messages more powerful and persuasive than her devastating right cross.

Marks became the youngest surfer to qualify (she was 15) for the women’s Championship Tour in 2017. In 2018, her first year in the major leagues, she was named rookie of the year after being ranked No. 7 through a season of competition, and she has a solid chance at participating in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo where surfing will make its debut.

From barrier breakers to trailblazers, an illustrated history of women in sports
Game Changers timeline thumbnail
From barrier breakers to trailblazers, an illustrated history of women in sports

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Victoria Hernandez
Follow Us
Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.
Christina House
Follow Us
Christina House officially joined the Los Angeles Times photography staff in 2017 after nearly 10 years as a freelance photographer. A native Southern Californian, she grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Cal State Fullerton.
More Stories