Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Paralympian Scout Bassett: Fighting for sports equality and redefining ‘beauty’

Portrait Scout Bassett.
Paralympic runner Scout Bassett works with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the organization that put her on the track, to fight for equality in sports. Photographed at Sunset Cliffs in San Diego, Ca.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
Share
By VICTORIA HERNANDEZ
March 10, 2020
3 AM
Share

Scout Bassett is a natural fighter. As an infant in China, she lost her right leg after being severely burned in a chemical fire. Bassett lived in an orphanage for years until she was adopted by an American family. She was not quite 8 and found herself living in a very small, very white town in Michigan.

Bassett says she always felt like an outsider until, at 14, she was put on a track to run for the first time. It changed the trajectory of her life.

“When I found running,” she says, “it felt like all the thousands of chains that tied me down, all the no’s I’d been told in my life were lifted.”

Sports
Scout Bassett shows every challenge can be run through
Aspiring paralympian Scout Bassett, 27, trains at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista.
Sports
Scout Bassett shows every challenge can be run through
Amputee’s resilience could culminate in world record, Paralympic berth
Advertisement

Running allowed Bassett to feel empowered, including school. She attended UCLA, majoring in sociology and anthropology.

Bassett competed in paratriathlons and then switched to track and field events. She persevered all the way to the 2016 Paralympics, where she represented the United States in the 100 meters. In 2017, she medaled at the same distance and in the long jump at the World Para Athletics Championships, and in 2019 she won the women’s long jump at the Parapan American Games.

Bassett, 31, works with the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the organization that put her on the track, to fight for equality in sports, an issue that is heightened in the disabled community. She is hopeful that the 2020 Paralympics will include more events for women.

Sports
Caroline Marks fought to keep up with her older brothers. Now she’s making surfing history
Portrait Caroline Marks.
Sports
Caroline Marks fought to keep up with her older brothers. Now she’s making surfing history
Caroline Marks is riding the wave of success early.

In 2019, Bassett appeared in ESPN’s the Body Issue magazine to showcase a standard of beauty outside of the norm and to call attention to sports inequality in Paralympic track and field. Disabled women, she says, have had an uphill battle to be viewed as beautiful. Disabled men, she adds, are often glorified as “bionic.”

Basset wants to encourage girls and women who might be hesitant to get into sports because of their seemingly masculine nature or their concern about competing with prosthetics.

Advertisement

“You need sport in your life,” she says. “How it looks shouldn’t matter. What matters is how you feel.”

From barrier breakers to trailblazers, an illustrated history of women in sports
Game Changers timeline thumbnail
From barrier breakers to trailblazers, an illustrated history of women in sports

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Victoria Hernandez
Follow Us
Victoria Hernandez is a writer who has worked at the Los Angeles Times since 2017. She began her journey in journalism as a sports reporter, writing for the Sun-Sentinel and Rivals.com and has since expanded to covering music and fashion. Hernandez hails from Denver, is a graduate of The U and her life role model is 50 Cent.
Christina House
Follow Us
Christina House officially joined the Los Angeles Times photography staff in 2017 after nearly 10 years as a freelance photographer. A native Southern Californian, she grew up in Long Beach and graduated from Cal State Fullerton.
More Stories