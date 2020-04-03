Ranking 2020 NFL draft day hats: Believe it or not, Rams are far from most hideous

The NFL draft is taking place as scheduled in a few weeks, but it’s going to be quite different from what we’ve come to expect. We can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for that.

The event will still be televised, but participating parties, from commissioner Roger Goodell on down, will be taking part from separate remote locations.

It’s going to take some getting used to but, thankfully, there is at least one tradition that remains alive and well, even in these unprecedented times — draft day hats!

Earlier this week, New Era released the official event caps for 29 of the league’s 32 teams (those of the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming later this month).

Advertisement

Of course, no one will get to see our favorite teams’ future stars wearing them while posing for photos with Goodell. But at least fans can wear them with pride as they watch every minute of the three-day draft (you all do that too, right?).

Speaking of traditions, no pandemic is going to stop us from ranking each of those draft day hats, from snazziest to most hideous. This year, every team’s cap is black with a large logo (“in bold, accentuated colors,” according to a New Era news release) in front and a team slogan on the side.

The result was a number of very sharp hats, along with some that are solid if not all that exciting ... and only a few disasters.

