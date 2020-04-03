Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Ranking 2020 NFL draft day hats: Believe it or not, Rams are far from most hideous

Rams cap
The new Rams logo has received a lot of criticism, but it actually looks quite nice on the 2020 draft day cap.
(Shone / New Era)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 3, 2020
11:45 AM
The NFL draft is taking place as scheduled in a few weeks, but it’s going to be quite different from what we’ve come to expect. We can thank the COVID-19 pandemic for that.

The event will still be televised, but participating parties, from commissioner Roger Goodell on down, will be taking part from separate remote locations.

It’s going to take some getting used to but, thankfully, there is at least one tradition that remains alive and well, even in these unprecedented times — draft day hats!

Earlier this week, New Era released the official event caps for 29 of the league’s 32 teams (those of the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming later this month).

Of course, no one will get to see our favorite teams’ future stars wearing them while posing for photos with Goodell. But at least fans can wear them with pride as they watch every minute of the three-day draft (you all do that too, right?).

Speaking of traditions, no pandemic is going to stop us from ranking each of those draft day hats, from snazziest to most hideous. This year, every team’s cap is black with a large logo (“in bold, accentuated colors,” according to a New Era news release) in front and a team slogan on the side.

The result was a number of very sharp hats, along with some that are solid if not all that exciting ... and only a few disasters.

1. Philadelphia Eagles
eagles.jpg
Philadelphia Eagles
(Shone / New Era)

The Eagles bounce back spectacularly after landing at No. 29 in last year’s ranking. And they do so with a design that manages to be both bold and understated. The same can be said about all of the caps in the top five.

2. Carolina Panthers
panthers.jpg
Carolina Panthers
(Borko / New Era)

3. Seattle Seahawks
seahawks.jpg
Seattle Seahawks
(Shone / New Era)

4. Denver Broncos
broncos.jpg
Denver Broncos
(Borko / New Era)

5. Houston Texans
texans.jpg
Houston Texans
(Borko / New Era)

The next group features teams with logos that stand out and look great against the black background. And, believe it or not, this includes the Rams and their sometimes-criticized new logo.

6. Miami Dolphins
dolphins.jpg
Miami Dolphins
(Shone / New Era)

7. Tennessee Titans
titans.jpg
Tennessee Titans
(Shone / New Era)

8. Los Angeles Rams
rams.jpg
Los Angeles Rams
(Shone / New Era)

9. Minnesota Vikings
vikings.jpg
Minnesota Vikings
(Shone / New Era)

For some teams, the simple approach works best, including the organization with last year’s top-ranked hat, the Arizona Cardinals.

10. Arizona Cardinals
cardinals.jpg
Arizona Cardinals
(Borko / New Era)

11. Kansas City Chiefs
chiefs.jpg
Kansas City Chiefs
(Borko / New Era)

12. Los Angeles Chargers
chargers.jpg
Los Angeles Chargers
(Shone / New Era)

13. San Francisco 49ers
49ers.jpg
San Francisco 49ers
(Shone / New Era)

Other teams might have gone a bit overboard but still came away with nice-looking hats.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars
jaguars.jpg
Jacksonville Jaguars
(Borko / New Era)

15. Baltimore Ravens
ravens.jpg
Baltimore Ravens
(Borko / New Era)

Nothing wrong with this next group. Nothing terribly exciting about it either.

16. Buffalo Bills
bills.jpg
Buffalo Bills
(Borko / New Era)

17. New England Patriots
patriots.jpg
New England Patriots
(Shone / New Era)

18. Detroit Lions
lions.jpg
Detroit Lions
(Borko / New Era)

19. Pittsburgh Steelers
steelers.jpg
Pittsburgh Steelers
(Shone / New Era)

20. Cincinnati Bengals
bengals.jpg
Cincinnati Bengals
(Borko / New Era)

Not much to be said about the next group. Just a bunch of hats with logos — chances are fans of these teams already have similar caps (albeit without the slogans on the side).

21. Green Bay Packers
packers.jpg
Green Bay Packers
(Borko / New Era)

22. New York Jets
jets.jpg
New York Jets
(Shone / New Era)

23. Dallas Cowboys
cowboys.jpg
Dallas Cowboys
(Borko / New Era)

24. Indianapolis Colts
colts.jpg
Indianapolis Colts
(Borko / New Era)

25. New Orleans Saints
6QDVILJVSFHWFLXDEZPVJCSS7U.jpg
New Orleans Saints
(New Era)

26. New York Giants
giants.jpg
New York Giants
(Shone / New Era)

And now for the disasters ...

27. Washington Redskins
redskins.jpg
Washington Redskins
(Shone / New Era)

This could have worked but the burgundy parts of the logo blend too much into the black background.

28. Chicago Bears
bears.jpg
Chicago Bears
(Borko / New Era)

Can see what they were going for, but yikes!

29. Cleveland Browns
browns.jpg
Cleveland Browns
(Borko / New Era)

The Browns have no logo so they went with one that was retired 50 years ago. But that’s not the issue. That logo came out as an unrecognizable mess, much like the Bears’. And the Browns were docked for lack of effort with the slogan, which is simply the team name.

