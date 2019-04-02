Ranking the 2019 NFL draft day hats from first to worst

What a day to be alive! Why? Not only do we now know what all the top NFL draft picks are going to be wearing on their heads after Roger Goodell calls their names April 25 in Nashville, we can also buy that headgear to make our own fashion statements.
Yep, the 2019 NFL draft hats have been unleashed upon the public, and they are … well, better than last year (ugh, the infamous 2018 team slogan hats).
This year’s designs incorporated some aspect of the team’s city or state flag (when applicable), and the results are varied. Some teams nailed it, some failed miserably and many fell in between the two. What follows is a ranking of all 32 hats, from first to worst.
Please keep in mind that this is one man’s opinion, based on how willing I’d be to wear the cap on my head if I were a fan of that team.
1. Arizona Cardinals
Bold, yet classy, and downright snazzy.
2. Oakland Raiders
The Raiders probably didn’t know where they were going to be playing in 2019 when these were designed, so they went with the U.S. flag in silver and black. It worked for Outkast on the “Stankonia” album cover, and it definitely works here.
3. Atlanta Falcons
Great use of the Georgia flag without going overboard (other teams should have definitely taken note).
Nothing fancy, but nice
4. Houston Texans, 5. Chicago Bears, 6. Baltimore Ravens
They cheated, but …
The Seahawks went with their 12th man flag. That seems to be bending the rules, but the hat looks good and it’s definitely something fans would want to wear. It comes in at No. 7.
Wacky, but they work
8. Buffalo Bills, 9. Detroit Lions
Bor-ing
Fans are sure to wear these, but nothing really seems to set them apart from any other team caps.
10. Washington Redskins, 11. Green Bay Packers, 12. Rams, 13. New York Jets, 14. New England Patriots, 15. Dallas Cowboys, 16. Indianapolis Colts, 17. Cincinnati Bengals
They tried
Some good ideas here, but ugly hats.
18. Minnesota Vikings, 19. San Francisco 49ers, 20. Miami Dolphins, 21. New York Giants, 22. Pittsburgh Steelers
Did they try?
23. Chargers, 24. Denver Broncos, 25. New Orleans Saints
Wacky, and they don’t work
26. Kansas City Chiefs, 27. Tennessee Titans
Eyesores
Decent hats completely ruined by hideous brims.
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 29. Philadelphia Eagles
Yikes
The bottom three are all examples of taking the local flag theme and going entirely in the wrong direction.
30. Jacksonville Jaguars, 31. Cleveland Browns, 32. Carolina Panthers