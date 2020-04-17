Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The All 32 NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make first-round picks

Footage provided by Veritone/Big Ten, CFP and Pac-12; for more, go to DraftClips.com.
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
April 17, 2020
8:30 AM
UPDATED April 28, 2020 | 9:41 AM
1

With the NFL draft less than a week away, reporters who cover the teams on a daily basis take a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold in The All 32: The Times’ unique NFL mock draft experience. Each reporter makes a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.

This year’s live mock draft is underway. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick of 2020 draft, and Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer has made his selection. Be sure to follow Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer on Twitter for his best Roger Goodell impression on the revealing of each pick.

2
1. Cincinnati Bengals | QB Joe Burrow, Louisiana State

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
(Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

“This is a perfect match, and when the Bengals met with him at the combine, it pretty much reaffirmed everything they thought about him.” Tyler Dragon, Cincinnati Enquirer

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Joe Burrow

MORE: Los Angeles Times draft profile of Joe Burrow

3
2. Washington Redskins | DE Chase Young, Ohio State

Ohio State’s Chase Young.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

“Chase Young just fits what Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio want to do with this defense. They could have a great pass rusher for years to come.” Les Carpenter, Washington Post

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Chase Young

READ: Los Angeles Times draft profile of Chase Young

4
3. Detroit Lions | CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah.
“The Lions would love to trade down, or to get a shot at Chase Young. But after trading Darius Slay, they could really use a player like Okudah in their secondary.” — Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Jeff Okudah

READ: Los Angeles Times draft profile of Jeff Okudah

5
4. New York Giants | OLB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.
(Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

“The Giants have a lot of holes to fill. They would love to get Chase Young, but Simmons can get to the quarterback. He can not only make plays from sideline to sideline, but from goal line to goal line.” Tom Rock, Newsday

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Isaiah Simmons

READ: Los Angeles Times draft profile of Isaiah Simmons

6
5. Miami Dolphins | QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
(Todd Kirkland / Getty Images)

“The Dolphins are committed to selecting a quarterback in the first round. I don’t know that they have an absolute conviction about which quarterback that’s going to be, Tua, Justin Herbert, or Jordan Love.” Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun Sentinel

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Tua Tagovailoa

READ: Los Angeles Times profile of Tua Tagovailoa

7
6. Los Angeles Chargers | QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Oregon’s Justin Herbert.
(Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

“The Chargers like Jordan Love, too, but I think they would take Justin Herbert over him. The turnovers Love had at Utah State would be concerning.” Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times

WATCH: What The All 32 says about Justin Herbert

READ: Los Angeles Times profile of Justin Herbert

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.