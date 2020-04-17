The All 32 NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make first-round picks

With the NFL draft less than a week away, reporters who cover the teams on a daily basis take a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold in The All 32: The Times’ unique NFL mock draft experience. Each reporter makes a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.
This year’s live mock draft is underway. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick of 2020 draft, and Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer has made his selection. Be sure to follow Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer on Twitter for his best Roger Goodell impression on the revealing of each pick.
“This is a perfect match, and when the Bengals met with him at the combine, it pretty much reaffirmed everything they thought about him.” Tyler Dragon, Cincinnati Enquirer
“Chase Young just fits what Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio want to do with this defense. They could have a great pass rusher for years to come.” Les Carpenter, Washington Post
“The Lions would love to trade down, or to get a shot at Chase Young. But after trading Darius Slay, they could really use a player like Okudah in their secondary.” — Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
“The Giants have a lot of holes to fill. They would love to get Chase Young, but Simmons can get to the quarterback. He can not only make plays from sideline to sideline, but from goal line to goal line.” Tom Rock, Newsday
“The Dolphins are committed to selecting a quarterback in the first round. I don’t know that they have an absolute conviction about which quarterback that’s going to be, Tua, Justin Herbert, or Jordan Love.” Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun Sentinel
“The Chargers like Jordan Love, too, but I think they would take Justin Herbert over him. The turnovers Love had at Utah State would be concerning.” Jeff Miller, Los Angeles Times
The Carolina Panthers are on the clock.