The All 32 NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make first-round picks

With the NFL draft less than a week away, reporters who cover the teams on a daily basis take a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold in The All 32: The Times’ unique NFL mock draft experience. Each reporter makes a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.

This year’s live mock draft is underway. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick of 2020 draft, and Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer has made his selection. Be sure to follow Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer on Twitter for his best Roger Goodell impression on the revealing of each pick.