Kari Korver to join Sparks as director of basketball operations

The Sparks have hired former UCLA guard Kari Korver as director of basketball operations, the team announced Tuesday.

Korver, who shares the UCLA career record for made three-pointers with 256, played for the Bruins from 2012 to 2017, missing one season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

After playing one season professionally in Europe, the former Bruins captain became an assistant coach at Northern Colorado University in 2018. During her first season on the bench, the Bears made their first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The 2018-19 season was cut short in March by the coronavirus outbreak.

Korver was a three-time All-CIF player at Cerritos Valley Christian before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee as a senior.

The WNBA’s season is currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The regular season was originally scheduled to tip off on May 15.

The league followed through on its WNBA draft plans last month, moving the event to a virtual format.

The Sparks front office, still without a general manager after Penny Toler was fired in October, drafted three players, led by Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier in the second round.