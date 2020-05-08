Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

NFL 2020 schedule: The five best ‘Sunday Night Football’ matchups

Jared Goff and the Rams play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13.
(Stephen Dunn / Getty Images)
By Chuck Schilken 
May 8, 2020
3:05 PM
Let’s presume the 2020 NFL season takes place exactly according to the schedule released this week, unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak.

And let’s also presume that all the games slated for NBC’s blockbuster “Sunday Night Football” remain there and don’t get flexed to earlier in the day.

Here are games to be sure to watch.

Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Rams
US-AMFOOT-STADIUM-RAMS-CHARGERS-SOFI
SoFi Stadium on Feb. 6
(Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images)

Neither team made the playoffs last year, but they won’t be the star attractions of this broadcast. The Rams’ new Inglewood home, the $5-billion SoFi Stadium, will make its NFL debut on prime-time TV.

Week 3: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints
Wild Card Round - Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees
(Chris Graythen / Getty Images)

Both teams finished tied with eventual NFC champion San Francisco for the conference’s best record (13-3) last year. And both teams were one-and-done in the playoffs.

Week 9: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Tom Brady, who switched from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason
(Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

There’s one big reason to watch this one — the possibility of Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston facing the team that ditched him during the offseason for some old dude. Psych! Of course, it’s Tom Brady vs. Brees in a matchup of the league’s two all-time leaders in passing yards and touchdowns. Might be the last time the two 40-something quarterbacks meet on the field.

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots
New York Jets v Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson
(Scott Taetsch / Getty Images)

Reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 14-2 record last year before stumbling in the divisional round of the playoffs. He will lead the team into Foxborough to face coach Bill Belichick and ... whomever he gets to replace Brady. Right now it’s looking like that’s going to be untested second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Week 13: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
(Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

The Super Bowl champs are only slated for two “SNF” appearances and this looks to be the better matchup of the two. Patrick Mahomes and company will take on the Chiefs’ AFC West rival Denver Broncos, who appeared headed in the right direction last year behind then-rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.