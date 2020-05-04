Fourth construction worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for coronavirus

Another construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an internal email the lead contractor sent to trade partners Monday.

This is the fourth worker on the $5-billion project known to have tested positive since late March.

The email from Turner-AECOM Hunt said the worker was last on site Thursday to help paint the stadium’s “North VIP Canopy” and is currently at home “doing well.

Advertisement

A worker installing light poles, an ironworker and a worker involved in excavation previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month. The project has implemented a variety of safety measures, including taking the temperature of each person before they enter the site.

The first event at the stadium is scheduled to be Kenny Chesney’s concert on Aug. 1.