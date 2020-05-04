Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Fourth construction worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for coronavirus

Construction of the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the future home of the Chargers and Rams, is underway on Feb. 26.
Construction of the SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the future home of the Chargers and Rams, is underway on Feb. 26. A fourth construction worker has tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
4:14 PM
Another construction worker at SoFi Stadium has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to an internal email the lead contractor sent to trade partners Monday.

This is the fourth worker on the $5-billion project known to have tested positive since late March.

A worker installing light poles, an ironworker and a worker involved in excavation previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month. The project has implemented a variety of safety measures, including taking the temperature of each person before they enter the site.

The first event at the stadium is scheduled to be Kenny Chesney’s concert on Aug. 1.

SportsRamsChargersCoronavirus Pandemic
Nathan Fenno
Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.
