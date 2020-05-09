Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

UFC 249 is held without fans in Florida, beginning what could be sports’ slow return

Henry Cejudo, left, reacts after defeating Dominick Cruz in Saturday night’s co-main event for the UFC bantamweight title.
Henry Cejudo, left, reacts after defeating Dominick Cruz in Saturday night’s co-main event for the UFC bantamweight title. Cejudo then shockingly retired at age 33.
(Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images)
By Arash MarkaziColumnist 
May 9, 2020
9:37 PM
UFC 249, the first major professional sports event in the United States in nearly two months, began with a prerecorded message from President Trump standing outside the White House.

“I want to congratulate Dana White and the UFC,” Trump said. “We love it. We think it’s important. Get the sports leagues back. Let’s play. You do the social distancing and whatever else you have to do, but we need sports. We want our sports back.”

It was the first step of what could be the slow return of professional sports in North America with NASCAR holding its first race next weekend and the PGA Tour coming back shortly after that.

There were no fans at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and there was certainly no social distancing in the octagon during the six-hour pay-per-view card, which featured 11 fights and two championships bouts. The card was briefly in doubt Friday when Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, who was scheduled to face Uriah Hill in one of the preliminary fights, and two of his cornermen tested positive for COVID-19. The event, however, continued as the results for the 23 other fighters on the card came back negative.

In the co-main event for the UFC bantamweight title, champion Henry Cejudo defeated Dominick Cruz in the second round via TKO and shockingly retired shorty after at 33 years old.

“I’m happy with my career,” Cejudo said. “I’ve done enough in the sport. I want to walk away. I want to enjoy myself.”

Arash Markazi
Arash Markazi is a sports columnist with the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he was a senior writer at ESPN for nine years. Markazi grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from USC in 2004, after which he worked as a staff writer for Sports Illustrated for five years. While at USC he won the Allan Malamud Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Murray Memorial Scholarship, named after his two favorite sports columnists at the Los Angeles Times. 
