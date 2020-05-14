Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL players DeAndre Baker and Quinton Dunbar accused of armed robbery

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing multiple charges in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a party in South Florida.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press )
By Associated Press
May 14, 2020
6:56 PM
MIAMI — 

Police in South Florida are trying to find New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar after multiple witnesses accused them of an armed robbery at a party, authorities said Thursday.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for both men Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. The residential community is located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Baker, 22, and Dunbar, 27, were attending a cookout at a Miramar home Wednesday night when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing other people at the party of thousands of dollars in cash, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators.

Police said the four men fled in three vehicles: a Mercedes-Benz, a Lamborghini and a BMW. Witnesses said the vehicles were parked in a way that would make it easy to leave quickly, leading detectives to believe the robbery was planned. No injuries were reported.

Baker and Dunbar are from Miami.

Baker was one of three players drafted in the first round by the Giants last season. He was the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15. He had 61 tackles and no interceptions. He was the last of the three New York picks in that first round.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre,” the Giants said in a statement. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

“We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information,” the Seahawks said in a statement. “We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

Dunbar spent Thursday morning on a video conference with Seattle reporters for the first time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

“You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person,” Dunbar said on the video conference.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
