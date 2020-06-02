Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Longtime Sacramento Kings TV broadcaster resigns after tweet to DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins attends a men's basketball game between USC and LSU.
DeMarcus Cousins attends a men’s basketball game between USC and LSU in December.
(Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
June 2, 2020
9:13 PM
SACRAMENTO — 

Longtime Sacramento Kings TV broadcaster Grant Napear resigned Tuesday after he tweeted “ALL LIVES MATTER” when asked by DeMarcus Cousins for his opinion on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 60-year-old Napear also was fired by KTHK Sports 1140 in Sacramento. He had co-hosted a show on the AM radio station with former Kings player Doug Christie.

Bonneville International, the station’s parent company, said Napear’s “recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation. The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive.”

There have been demonstrations across the country since George Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Cousins was drafted by Sacramento and played for the Kings for six-plus seasons before he was traded to New Orleans in February 2017.

Cousins, who has been criticized by Napear in the past, tweeted at the broadcaster on Sunday night: “ what’s your take on BLM? ”

Napear responded: “Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTEREVERY SINGLE ONE!!!”

Cousins posted that Napear’s response was expected. Former Kings forward Matt Barnes then called Napear a closet racist.

In response to criticism from another Twitter user, Napear said he apologized if his comment came across as “dumb.”

“I’ve been doing more listening than talking the past few days,” Napear posted. “I believe the past few days will change this country for the better!”

