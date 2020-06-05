Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Utah suspends defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley for texting racial slur in 2013

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on against Idaho State on Sept. 14, 2019.
Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley acknowledged the use of a racial slur and apologized in a statement released by the school.
(Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 5, 2020
8:51 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — 

Utah suspended defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley for using a racial slur in a 2013 text message.

Utes athletic director Mark Harlan said in a statement Friday that he was made aware of a social media post that referenced the text message.

Utah will have an outside firm review the matter for more details and to determine whether it was an isolated incident. Scalley will be suspended until the review is completed.

“The use of any form of racist language is not only antithetical to our policies and our values, but it is an affront to all of us, especially our African-American community members,” Harlan said.

Scalley acknowledged use of the slur and apologized in a statement released by the school.

“In 2013 I made a terrible mistake,” he said. “I used a racial slur in a text message. This language is offensive and hurtful to not only the African-American community, but to all. Immediately after sending it, I apologized to the recipient and his family. I am also heartbroken over the potential breach of trust with my fellow coaches, and with the young men in our program, both past and present.”

Scalley has been an assistant at Utah for 13 years, the past five as defensive coordinator.

