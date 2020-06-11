Several NASCAR drivers cut ties with helmet artist over Confederate flag comments

NASCAR Cup Series drivers Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have cut ties with a helmet artist because of comments he made on social media after the organization announced a ban of the Confederate flag at its events and properties.

Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the Cup Series, seems very unlikely to work with Jason Beam of BEAMdesigns anymore as well.

“As person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter,” Wallace tweeted to Beam on Thursday. “All respect lost for ya dawg.”

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

Wallace added the hashtag #garbage.

NASCAR announced its decision to ban the flags Wednesday, two days after Wallace called for it during a CNN interview. Beam unleashed a barrage of tweets criticizing the move and attempting to explain his position. Here’s a sampling:

Sad day in racing watching NASCAR put their drivers and teams and their sport in the political spotlight of racism. — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 10, 2020

You can’t erase history by picking and choosing what parts you want to keep and don’t won’t to keep, doesn’t change what happened, slavery was abolished in 1865, 155 years ago, why are we using a flag from 155 yrs ago to justify support for equality today? — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

The Confederate Flag, North vs South in the Civil War, a war over separation of the Union, not slavery. But hey ignorance wins again, NASCAR you realize the North had slaves too, lol not just the South, you want to remove the American Flag as well, idiots. pic.twitter.com/ZTmDjhflK4 — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 10, 2020

I’m not protecting a flag, I am protecting history, good or bad we learn from it. The flag means nothing to me, history does. — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

At one point Thursday, a Twitter user tagged Johnson and Blaney and asked the drivers to end their relationships with Beam.

Beam scoffed at the notion, tweeting that the drivers “don’t let opinions on history get under their skin.”

Nice try, check back tomorrow, next week and the week after will be posting pics of more new Helmets we are working on for @JimmieJohnson and many others, they don’t let opinions on history get under their skin. #BeBetter — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

Hours later, however, he was proven wrong, as Johnson and Blaney tweeted they would no longer be using Beam’s services because of his recent tweets.

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020

In light of some inappropriate tweets, I will no longer use the services of Beam Designs. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 11, 2020

Logano soon joined the fold, tweeting “it’s important for me to be associated with like minded people.”

I’m proud of the recent decisions our sport has made and it’s important for me to be associated with like minded people. For that reason due to some recent tweets from Beam Designs I will no longer be utilizing their services. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 11, 2020

Beam said he respected the drivers’ decisions.

Not at all ... I respect there decision, busy busy here at the shop 👍🏼 — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

But he doesn’t appear to be backing down anytime soon.