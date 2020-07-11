Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

Mike Ryan, catcher on Boston Red Sox’s ‘Impossible Dream’ team, dies

Boston Red Sox great Mike Ryan
Boston Red Sox great Mike Ryan is honored before a baseball game in Boston on Aug. 16, 2017.
(AP)
By Associated Press
July 10, 2020
6:20 PM
UPDATEDJuly 11, 2020 | 8:26 AM
BOSTON — 

Mike Ryan, the backup catcher on the Boston Red Sox’s 1967 “Impossible Dream” team during a 35-year career in professional baseball, has died. He was 78.

The Red Sox said Ryan died in his sleep Tuesday in Wolfeboro, N.H.

A native of Haverhill, Mass., Ryan appeared in 636 games with the Red Sox, Phillies and Pirates from 1964-74. He was Boston’s backup catcher for the AL championship team in ’67, going hitless in his only two World Series at-bats when the Red Sox lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games.

In his career, he had a .991 fielding percentage and threw out 43.6% of runners attempting to steal a base.

Ryan went on to manage the Pirates’ Single-A affiliate and work for the Phillies as a minor league catching instructor and Triple-A manager. He also was the bullpen coach in Philadelphia for 16 years, including the 1980 World Series championship team.

SportsObituaries
