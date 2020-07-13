Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hail to the RedTails? Warriors? RedWolves? What will be the Redskins’ new name?

Washington linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons loses his helmet as he tackles Cincinnati receiver Auden Tate.
Washington linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons loses his helmet as he tackles Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate on Aug. 15 in Landover, Md.
(Alex Brandon / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
July 13, 2020
12:05 PM
The NFL franchise in Washington soon will have a new name, as the team currently known as the Redskins announced Monday it will be replacing its controversial moniker and logo.

So what will the D.C. franchise call itself? The team hasn’t said, but the oddsmakers at BetOnline think the team’s fans most likely will be singing Hail To The ...

RedWolves!

If the team chooses RedWolves (3-2 odds), it would share its name with a canine native to the Southeastern U.S. that is considered an endangered species. The name also would allow the franchise to keep its color scheme and rallying cry “HTTR” (Hail To The ...), which makes it popular among some players and fans.

Free agent linebacker Will Compton, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Redskins, tweeted last week, “I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf. GOD what a name!”

The next most likely name is RedTails (3-1), which would honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the first unit of Black pilots to fly combat planes in World War II. They also were known as the Red Tails, for the distinctive coloring of the backs of their planes.

Coach Ron Rivera has said he’d like the new name to honor the military, so RedTails would fit the bill. So would the next two most likely names, Warriors (5-1) and Generals (6-1).

Longshots include the Monuments (10-1), Memorials (12-1), Veterans (18-1), Skins (20-1) and Jeffersons (25-1).

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

