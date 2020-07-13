Hail to the RedTails? Warriors? RedWolves? What will be the Redskins’ new name?

The NFL franchise in Washington soon will have a new name, as the team currently known as the Redskins announced Monday it will be replacing its controversial moniker and logo.

So what will the D.C. franchise call itself? The team hasn’t said, but the oddsmakers at BetOnline think the team’s fans most likely will be singing Hail To The ...

RedWolves!

If the team chooses RedWolves (3-2 odds), it would share its name with a canine native to the Southeastern U.S. that is considered an endangered species. The name also would allow the franchise to keep its color scheme and rallying cry “HTTR” (Hail To The ...), which makes it popular among some players and fans.

Advertisement

Dear Dan Snyder,

Please listen to your fans, especially ones under 30. All that we know is FAILURE. Give us something we want for once. Give us something to get behind. Give us the Washington #Redwolves #HTTR #HTTRedwolves pic.twitter.com/1gDms73vSK — D.@.T (@_DizzyDT) July 12, 2020

Free agent linebacker Will Compton, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Redskins, tweeted last week, “I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf. GOD what a name!”

I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf



GOD what a name! S/o the Washington fans pushing for this to happen 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7Cc2GhRg0z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 10, 2020

The next most likely name is RedTails (3-1), which would honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the first unit of Black pilots to fly combat planes in World War II. They also were known as the Red Tails, for the distinctive coloring of the backs of their planes.

If Washington is to change its franchise name (it should), then team should follow @petemrogers’ design pic.twitter.com/GPsWFgy6DB — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) July 2, 2020

Advertisement

Coach Ron Rivera has said he’d like the new name to honor the military, so RedTails would fit the bill. So would the next two most likely names, Warriors (5-1) and Generals (6-1).

Longshots include the Monuments (10-1), Memorials (12-1), Veterans (18-1), Skins (20-1) and Jeffersons (25-1).