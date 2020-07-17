They don’t have ratings on Madden and you can’t find their career statistics on the NFL’s website, but the league’s owners still can produce some of the most eye-opening numbers around.

The group is made up of mostly billionaires whose investments in America’s leading sport have further advanced their vast fortunes. This is something to remember as reports circulate about these same owners pursuing cuts in team player costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even the least wealthy among them — Mark Davis, whose net worth is estimated to be $500 million — controls a Las Vegas Raiders franchise that is valued at nearly $3 billion. Multiple franchises purchased in the earliest days of the league have appreciated more than a million percent.

They don’t wear helmets or pads, but they are among the heaviest hitters in NFL history. (Net worth and franchise valuations according to Forbes unless noted).

