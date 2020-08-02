Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA roundup: Caris LeVert leads Nets to victory over Wizards

×

Wizards vs. Nets highlights.

By Associated Press
Aug. 2, 2020
2:24 PM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Caris LeVert scored 25 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 on Sunday and move closer to a playoff berth.

Joe Harris scored a season-high 27 points and Jarrett Allen added 22 points and 15 rebounds for the Nets, who bounced back from a loss to Orlando in their first seeding game. The Nets are now seven games ahead of ninth-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings.

Thomas Bryant had a career-high 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Troy Brown Jr. added 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Wizards.

Clippers

Five takeaways from the Clippers’ victory over the Pelicans

Members of the Los Angeles Clippers celebrate after breaking a team three-point record during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Clippers

Five takeaways from the Clippers’ victory over the Pelicans

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ 126-103 win over the Pelicans, including L.A.'s increased interest in three-pointers.
Advertisement

Both teams were short-handed. The Wizards entered the bubble without their top two scorers, Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans. The Nets are without DeAndre Jordan, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince because of positive coronavirus tests before the restart. Wilson Chandler also is not playing.

The game was tied at 54 at halftime. Washington led 85-83 heading into the fourth quarter, and the game was tied at 100 with 5:27 remaining before the Nets closed out strong.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement