Navy investigating video of dogs attacking ‘Colin Kaepernick stand-in’

San Francisco 49ers teammates Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem.
San Francisco 49ers teammates (from left) Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game in 2016.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 3, 2020
3:58 PM
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — 

The U.S. Navy is investigating an incident in which dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” as part of a K-9 demonstration during a 2019 fundraiser at the Navy SEAL Museum in Florida.

The Navy said in a statement on Twitter that officials became aware of the video Sunday.

Kaepernick is a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who began kneeling during the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before games to protest social injustice and police brutality. He‘s been out of the league since January 2017.

The videos show four dogs attacking a man, who is wearing a red Kaepernick jersey over heavily padded gear as people stand watching. In a second video, the man is laying on the ground when he’s approached by men wearing fatigues and holding rifles, saying, “On your belly.” The man replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as he rolls over, followed by laughing from the crowd.

The videos apparently were posted on Instagram last year and resurfaced over the weekend.

“The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy,” the statement said.

The Navy said the “initial indications” are that no active duty personnel or equipment were used in the demonstration at the “independent organization’s event.”

The Navy SEAL Museum is located in Fort Pierce, Fla. According to its website, the National Navy UDT-SEAL Museum is the only museum dedicated solely to preserving the history of the U.S. Navy SEALs and their predecessors.

