Sparks can’t keep pace with Aces down the final stretch in loss
A’ja Wilson scored 26 points with 11 rebounds and Angel McCoughtry added 24 and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Sparks 86-82 on Friday night.
Wilson — who recorded her fourth consecutive double-double — finished 11-of-19 shooting and scored 12 in the decisive final stanza. Wilson scored on 4-of-5 possessions in just under three minutes late, Jackie Young made back-to-back jump shots and Kayla McBride and McCoughtry sealed it at the free throw line.
Candace Parker’s basket with 6:06 left gave the Sparks a 71-68 lead. Wilson countered with a pair of baskets, McCoughtry added a layup and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.
Chelsea Gray hopes to lead the Sparks back to a championship, but this time as a starter on a loaded team of veterans.
Young finished with 15 points and Dearica Hambry scored 10 with nine rebounds for Las Vegas (4-2), which finished with a 42-33 rebound advantage.
Parker led Los Angeles (3-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, It’s the first time since 2015 that she has had four consecutive double-doubles.
Sydney Wiese scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 16.
