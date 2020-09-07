AFC South preview: Titans poised to build off strong playoff run

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

2019| 9-7, 2nd in South

Last year in playoffs | 2019

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

Behind the play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished 9-7 for the fourth consecutive season and returned to the playoffs. They then upset New England and Baltimore before falling to Kansas City in the AFC championship game.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

Tannehill. Now that they’ve signed him to a lucrative extension, the Titans are banking on their quarterback to continue playing at the lofty level that distinguished him last season. Naturally, they’ll need the running of league leader Henry to set up the passing game.

KEEP AN EYE ON

A.J. Brown. As a rookie last season, Brown burst onto the scene with 52 receptions for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were Randy Moss-type numbers for a first-year wideout. Now, he’s expected to take another step forward, and Tannehill is more than capable of getting the ball in his hands.