NFC West preview: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers the team to beat

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle stretches before a practice session in August. (Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)

2019 | 13-3, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2019

WHAT HAPPENED LAST SEASON

The 49ers started 8-0 for the first time since 1990 and in Week 15 clinched their first playoff berth since 2013. They made the most of it, getting all the way to the Super Bowl before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami.

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

George Kittle. Strange to put that much emphasis on a tight end, but that’s the kind of impact player Kittle is. San Francisco gave him a five-year, $75-million extension, making him the highest-paid tight end in history. He’s coming off his second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Trent Williams. With All-Pro Joe Staley retiring, the 49ers got a star to replace him at left tackle. Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowl player with Washington, will be Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind-side protector and already is getting rave reviews after holding his own against Nick Bosa in practice.