Want a Dodgers bobblehead? Run for one

No promotion attracts fans to Dodger Stadium like a bobblehead giveaway. The Dodgers had planned 18 such giveaways this season, with a variety from Vin Scully to Max Muncy.

No fans at Dodger Stadium this year? No bobblehead giveaways.

Unless, that is, you want to run for one.

The Dodgers announced Tuesday that their annual charity run, like most other events in 2020, would be staged virtually.

Advertisement

So, instead of actually running in and around Dodger Stadium, participants will pay a $55 fee, enter the 5K or 10K divisions, and run the distance whenever and wherever they like from Nov. 8-15.

On Nov. 7, runners can pick up their goodie bags, which will include a T-shirt and Walker Buehler bobblehead doll.

What if you pick up the Buehler bobblehead and do not actually run? Well ... we won’t tell.