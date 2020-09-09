Serena Williams advances to U.S. Open semifinals with win over Tsvetana Pironkova

Serena Williams had to dig deep into her resolve and her reserves and even resorted to hitting two left-handed shots during crucial games, but she found the will and the serving power to continue her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Williams, who will be 39 later this month, wasn’t dominant or precise in her U.S. Open quarterfinal match against Tsvetana Pironkova of Bulgaria on Wednesday but managed to prevail, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, in a rare match of female tennis players who also are mothers. Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia, turned 3 years old last week; Pironkova gave birth to a son, Alexander in April 2018 and stepped away from competitive tennis for more than three years.

“This shows me how tough moms are. Whenever you can birth a baby, you can do anything,” Williams said to ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs during an on-court TV interview. “I’m happy to be standing here talking to you because at one point I was pretty close to not being here.”

Williams’ semifinal opponent on Thursday will be the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens. Azarenka also is a mom, to son Leo.

Williams has reached the finals in four Grand Slam events since her return from maternity leave but has lost all four, including the U.S. Open final in 2018 and again in 2019.

Pironkova was valiant in reaching the quarterfinals of her first tournament since her return, and she pushed Williams hard in the first set and the early stages of the second. However, she visibly tired as the match went on, and Williams began to find her timing and footing. Both women had gone to three sets in the previous round. “She played unbelievable,” Williams said.

Williams won the last three games of the second set and the first two of the third before Pironkova could stop Williams’ momentum. With no spectators in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the players’ grunts and groans were loud and clear.

Tsvetana Pironkova reacts during her match against Serena Williams. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Williams, who will be 39 in a few weeks, did little in Pironkova’s service games and stayed in the first set mainly on the strength of her serve. However, Pironkova earned a break to go up 3-2, capitalizing on her second break point opportunity in the game.

Pironkova had two set points in the ninth game, but Williams hit a winner to save the first one and Pironkova hit a forehand long on the second occasion. But given a third chance, on her serve, Pironkova captured the first set with a backhand winner.

Pironkova, hitting lethal backhands and making few unforced errors, strengthened her hold on the match when she broke Williams’ serve in the first game of the second set. But Williams broke back, converting her first break point opportunity. Pironkova made her work to hold in the third game, but Williams fired three aces to hold serve and take a 2-1 lead.

Williams had a break point in the fourth game, as Pironkova’s first serve began to falter. However, Pironkova held serve when she hit a daring volley that was barely in bounds and when Williams hit a backhand long. Williams talked to herself a bit after that shot, and whatever she said was effective. Williams held serve at love to win the game and take a 3-2 lead.

Pironkova’s left thigh was strapped with athletic tape, and she had last played a 2-hour, 49-minute match in the round of 16, so it was reasonable to wonder whether she was tiring. She found the resilience to hold serve at 15 for 3-3 and was unfortunate not to win the next game: A second serve by Williams was actually long, according to a TV replay, and would have given her a break point, but Pironkova didn’t challenge it. Williams went on to win the game and then broke Pironkova’s serve for a 5-3 lead, a game that included a left-handed return of serve by the right-handed Williams. A terrific, 24-shot rally that showcased the talents of both women was won by Williams as Pironkova hit a drop shot that was short. Williams pumped her fist in celebration.

Williams took advantage of her first set-point opportunity, closing out the set with an ace and setting up a decisive third set.

It took Williams three tries, but she broke Pironkova’s serve to open the third set, a game that featured another left-handed return of serve by Williams. As Williams became surer of herself on a day that few things were going right, she held serve and extended her winning streak to five games, a surge that began when she won the last three games of the second set. Williams began to get a better read on Pirokova’s serve and became more efficient on her returns, and that helped her enormously. Williams also served well, hitting two aces in the game that gave her a 3-1 lead in the third set.

Elliott is reporting from Los Angeles.