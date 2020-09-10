Naomi Osaka and Jennifer Brady brought out the best in each other Thursday, matching power against power and stroke for stroke for much of their U.S. Open semifinal matchup. Osaka couldn’t explain afterward what had made the difference in her 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3 victory over Brady, the former UCLA standout, but Osaka’s experiences as a two-time Grand Slam singles champion put her in good stead against Brady, a first-time Grand Slam semifinalist.

“I felt like I was just sticking it out,” Osaka said in an interview on court under the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. “I felt like we were trading serves.

“I tried to adjust a little bit on her serve in the third set, so maybe that helped.”

Osaka, who won the U.S. Open in 2018 and the Australian Open in 2019, advanced to Saturday’s final. She will face the winner of Thursday’s second semifinal between six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka. Osaka, 22, defeated Williams in a memorably tumultuous match in New York two years ago.

“I just wanted to come out of quarantine being positive, not caring if I win or lose, but just knowing I put in 100 percent effort,” Osaka said.

Brady, 25, was the first former college player to reach the semifinals since 1987. She had lost in the first round of the U.S. Open each of the past two years but had improved her fitness and her game by training in Germany last winter. She won her first Women’s Tennis Assn. title earlier this year, at the Top Seed Open in Kentucky and she didn’t lose a set in her first five matches at the Open.

Jennifer Brady returns a shot during her U.S. Open semifinal loss to Naomi Osaka on Thursday. (Seth Wenig / Associated Press)

Osaka and Brady played precise, drama-free tennis. Brady had 10 aces to Osaka’s nine and each hit 35 winners, but Osaka committed only 17 unforced errors, to 25 by Brady.

Reaching the final for the second time in three years meant a lot to her, Osaka said. “I kind of consider New York my second home,” said Osaka, who was born in Japan but raised in the United States. “I really love the atmosphere even though, sadly, there’s no people here. I really feel this court suits me well.”

Osaka is the daughter of a Japanese mother and Haitian father, and she has immersed herself in the culture of each parent. Osaka, who recently moved to Southern California from Florida, has been outspoken in condemning systemic racism. She attended demonstrations in Los Angeles and in Minnesota this summer and she was prepared to skip her semifinal match at the tournament that preceded the US. Open — the Western & Southern Open — to protest what she called “continued genocide of Black people.” Tournament organizers delayed her match by a day and she played, believing she had brought attention to her cause.

Her commitment to social justice has continued at the U.S. Open, and before each match she has worn a mask bearing the name of a person she considers a victim of that genocide. On Thursday, her mask bore the name of Philando Castile, a Black man who was killed during a traffic stop in St. Anthony, Minn., in 2016.

The first set Thursday went according to serve and featured both women serving efficiently and walloping their groundstrokes. Brady had a break point in the seventh game but couldn’t convert: She hit a backhand long and hit a return wide that gave Osaka the advantage. Osaka won the game with a backhand winner.

The evenness and excellence of their play took them to a tiebreak, which Osaka dominated. Brady hurt her cause with several bad service returns, and Osaka got to set point with a forehand winner and won the set with an ace.

They had few long rallies but the second set stayed on serve too, until the eighth game. Brady converted her first break point when Osaka hit a forehand long, and she won the set on her second opportunity, after Osaka hit a forehand wide. Osaka hadn’t committed many mistakes until then, which is unusual in a game of power hitters, but Brady matched her high-quality performance.

Osaka didn’t have a break point on Brady’s serve in the first two sets but finally got one in the third and converted it. She capitalized on a couple of unforced errors to take a 3-1 lead, and she consolidated that by holding serve, thanks to a friendly netcord, to take a 4-1 lead.

Osaka had two break points in the sixth game but Brady fought back to hold serve. Osaka put a stranglehold on the match by winning the next game and taking a 5-2 lead. Brady held serve but Osaka closed out the match on her first match point.

Asked whether she’d rather play Azarenka or Williams, Osaka demurred. “I’ve played both of them. They’re both really difficult,” she said. “I’m just happy to be here at this point.”

Elliott reported from Los Angeles