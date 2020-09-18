Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA’s MVP award for the second straight year

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.

The Milwaukee forward was named the NBA’s most valuable player Friday for the second consecutive season. He received the award for defensive player of the year earlier in these NBA playoffs.

The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win both awards in the same season, joining Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.

“Michael Jordan, one of the best players who’s ever done it, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said. “Hakeem, a guy that I look up to, he came from where I’m from, Nigeria, where I have roots. ... Just being in the same sentence with them, that means a lot to me.”

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo — who was in his native Athens, Greece, with his family when the award was announced — received 85 votes from the 100-person panel of global sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league, plus the one additional vote granted by winning fan balloting.

Lakers star LeBron James got the other 15 first-place votes and finished second, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets finished third. James has been first, second or third in the MVP voting now 11 times in his career, and Harden has been a top-three finisher in each of the last four seasons.

Antetokounmpo’s numbers this season were unprecedented, with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Nobody had ever averaged those numbers over a full season; Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor both had seasons in which they topped Antetokounmpo’s averages for points and rebounds, though both fell just shy of matching his assist average.

Advertisement

And the numbers weren’t inflated by big minutes, either. Antetokounmpo was fifth in the NBA in scoring, second in the league in rebounding — but only 71st in minutes per game. He led the Bucks to the NBA’s best record this season, before Milwaukee was ousted from the playoffs by Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“It’s been a long journey,” Antetokounmpo said. “The people that know me, the people that know my story, you can never take these moments for granted.”

Dallas’ Luka Doncic was fourth, Kawhi Leonard of the Clippers was fifth and the Lakers’ Anthony Davis was sixth. Rounding out the top 12: Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo becomes the 14th player with multiple MVP awards and the second international player in that club, joining Canada’s Steve Nash. This is the fifth time that someone won MVP honors while playing for the Bucks — only Boston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Chicago have had more — and he’s the 11th player to win back-to-back MVPs.

The others: Stephen Curry, James, Nash, Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Moses Malone, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.