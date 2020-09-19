Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Tadej Pogacar crushes Primoz Roglic, leads Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar heads toward the finish line during Stage 20 of the Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles on Sept. 19.
Tadej Pogacar heads toward the finish line during Stage 20 of the Tour de France in La Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.
(Thibault Camus / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 19, 2020
9:31 AM
In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed fellow Slovenian Primoz Roglic in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris.

The win all but guarantees that he’ll become the youngest post-World War II winner of cycling’s showcase race.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” the 21-year-old Pogacar said after Roglic labored to the finish, no longer in the race lead.

Pogacar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglic, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogacar, could manage no better than fifth.

