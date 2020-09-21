NFL injury report: Barkley likely to miss rest of season; McCaffrey out several weeks

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley likely will miss the rest of the season with a major injury to his right knee.

The Giants (0-2) said an MRI on Monday confirmed Barkley tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee on Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.

The 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year will undergo surgery in the near future, the team said.

Barkley went down hard on the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The former No. 2 overall draft choice dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.

Advertisement

After a short conversation with trainers, Barkley got on a cart and was driven into the tunnel.

The 23-year-old Barkley also seemed to be shaken up after he was tackled at the end of an 18-yard run late in the opening quarter, but he quickly reentered the game.

With Barkley out, veteran Dion Lewis took over at halfback. New York probably will give Wayne Gallman, who was inactive for the game, more work this week as the Giants (0-2) prepare to play the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Panthers’ McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a conference call Monday: “I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there more than Christian does. But everything happens for a reason. I’m sure he is rehabbing right now.”

High ankle sprains are generally considered a four- to six-week injury, but Rhule said he had no timeline for McCaffrey’s return.

Advertisement

The Panthers (0-2) will turn to Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday. It’s possible the team could sign Reggie Bonnafon — McCaffrey’s primary backup last season — from the practice squad to provide depth.

McCaffrey left the game early in the fourth quarter after scoring his second touchdown, which cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-14 and gave the Panthers some life. He limped to the sideline and never returned. Rhule said he actually injured the ankle a few plays before that.

“He was upset that he wasn’t out there at the end to help us,“ Rhule said.

In two games this season McCaffrey has run for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards.

Advertisement

He was the team’s best offensive playmaker in 2019, becoming only the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The Panthers rewarded the fourth-year running back with a four-year, $64-million contract, making him the highest-paid running back in the league.