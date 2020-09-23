Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports world reacts to Breonna Taylor charging decision: ‘Justice has not been served’

Minnesota Lynx players lock arms during a moment of silence in honor of Breonna Taylor
Minnesota Lynx players lock arms during a moment of silence in honor of Breonna Taylor before a game against the Connecticut Sun on July 26 in Bradenton, Fla.
(Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Sep. 23, 2020
2:49 PM
Many people in the sports world, like many others, have been calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The WNBA dedicated its season to Taylor. NBA players have mentioned her name during news conferences, pleading for charges to be brought against the police officers responsible for her fatal shooting in Louisville, Ky.

Those folks, like many others, are bitterly disappointed Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to move forward with charges against any of the officers for their roles in the 26-year-old emergency medical worker’s death.

“Justice has not been served,” Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins tweeted after only former Officer Brett Hankison was charged, with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into neighboring apartments.

“He was charged with endangerment for shooting in ‘other’ apartments. STILL, there are no charges and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor’s MURDER,” Hawkins wrote.

Here are more reactions from the NBA, WNBA and around the sports world.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

