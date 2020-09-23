Sports world reacts to Breonna Taylor charging decision: ‘Justice has not been served’

Many people in the sports world, like many others, have been calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. The WNBA dedicated its season to Taylor. NBA players have mentioned her name during news conferences, pleading for charges to be brought against the police officers responsible for her fatal shooting in Louisville, Ky.

Those folks, like many others, are bitterly disappointed Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury decided not to move forward with charges against any of the officers for their roles in the 26-year-old emergency medical worker’s death.

“Justice has not been served,” Washington Mystics forward Tianna Hawkins tweeted after only former Officer Brett Hankison was charged, with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly shooting into neighboring apartments.

“He was charged with endangerment for shooting in ‘other’ apartments. STILL, there are no charges and no one being held accountable for Breonna Taylor’s MURDER,” Hawkins wrote.

Here are more reactions from the NBA, WNBA and around the sports world.

I lived in the VILLE for three years of my life and it became another home to me, but wow what’s happen? These are the charges you actually come up with? 😔🤦🏿‍♂️ Nothing to say but WOW SPEECHLESS! — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) September 23, 2020

This is why police need to be defunded and ultimately abolished! We time and time again hope for a sliver of justice but why would we get that when the system is designed to protect the very folks that are murdering and terrorizing us. This isn’t a bad apple, it’s a rotten tree. — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) September 23, 2020

My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god. This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeforBreonnaTalyor #DefundPolice #RegisterToVote — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 23, 2020

I don’t have many words right now.... but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!! 😔😔 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Can’t put a price on JUSTICE!!!! They know exactly what they doing. https://t.co/kXmT2IpaX8 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) September 23, 2020

Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue! — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) September 23, 2020

Wow! This comes as no surprise but this is really bad. I don’t understand what we stand for and why life doesn’t mean anything. — James Wade (@coachjameswade) September 23, 2020

Wow...can’t even say I’m surprised on how they ruled the Breonna Taylor case...😓 — Davontae Harris (@wichkid) September 23, 2020

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on the Breonna Taylor decision made today: “It’s tragic. It also makes me think a lot closer to home in Elijah McClain... A lot of players on our team have spoken out for justice for Breonna Taylor and we have not gotten justice.” — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) September 23, 2020

The cops that murdered Breonna Taylor knew this is how it would play out from the moment it happened. They were never worried about justice being served. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 23, 2020