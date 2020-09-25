NFL picks for Week 3: Ravens beat Chiefs; Bills topple Rams

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 16-0 (1.000); season 26-6 (.813).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 9-7 (.563); season 17-15 (.531). Times are Pacific.
Titans (2-0) at Vikings (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Titans by 21/2. O/U: 491/2.
The Vikings are at home, but they look lifeless. They need to get the job done on the ground, so it could be a big day for Dalvin Cook, but Titans get it done with dangerous mix of pass and run.
Predictions: Titans 27, Vikings 23
Raiders (2-0) at Patriots (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Patriots by 5. O/U: 471/2.
Derek Carr is playing great, and Raiders have a strong ground game. Still, it’s tough to travel to Foxborough and win, and Las Vegas has put enough on tape for Bill Belichick to devise a plan.
Prediction: Patriots 28, Raiders 24
Bengals (0-2) at Eagles (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Eagles by 41/2. O/U: 461/2.
In this matchup of the winless, Philadelphia takes advantage of a bad Cincinnati defense with Carson Wentz getting on track and Miles Sanders controlling the tempo on the ground.
Prediction: Eagles 27, Bengals 23
Texans (0-2) at Steelers (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Steelers by 4. O/U: 45.
With that Pittsburgh pass rush, and a porous Texans line, Deshaun Watson will be under heavy pressure. Ben Roethlisberger is still knocking the rust off but has made some pretty throws.
Prediction: Steelers 28, Texans 21
Bears (2-0) at Falcons (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 47.
Putting up yards and points is no problem for Matt Ryan and the Atlanta offense. It’s a shaky defense that hurts. They’re not terrible against the run, though, and Mitch Trubisky is no gunslinger.
Prediction: Falcons 31, Bears 24
Rams (2-0) at Bills (2-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Bills by 21/2. O/U: 47.
If Jalen Ramsey cancels Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen will have to go elsewhere — and he has other receivers who can get it done. Both these teams are legit, and this could be the best game of the day.
Prediction: Bills 23, Rams 20
Washington (1-1) at Browns (1-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Browns by 7. O/U: 45.
Washington has a robust pass rush, but is vulnerable to getting trampled. That’s where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt come in. The Browns use their ground game to keep Baker Mayfield upright.
Prediction: Browns 24, Washington 14
49ers (1-1) at Giants (0-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: 49ers by 4. O/U: 41.
With Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle hobbled, and D-line devastated by season-ending injuries, the 49ers are in trouble. Still, Daniel Jones needs to get the ball out quick with that flimsy line.
Prediction: Giants 24, 49ers 21
Jets (0-2) at Colts (1-1)
Sunday, 1:05 pm.
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Colts by 111/2. O/U: 44.
Jets are lousy across the board on offense, and they’re facing a Colts defense that had a confidence boost against the listless Vikings last week. Door is open for a big day by Philip Rivers.
Prediction: Colts 28, Jets 13
Panthers (0-2) at Chargers (1-1)
Sunday, 1:05 p.m.
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chargers by 61/2. O/U: 431/2.
Take Christian McCaffrey out of mix and the Panthers aren’t the same team. Plus the Chargers are stout against the run. Chargers likely to pound the run to make life easier against a tough secondary.
Prediction: Chargers 24, Panthers 20
Lions (0-2) at Cardinals (2-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cardinals by 51/2. O/U: 551/2.
After getting trampled by Aaron Jones, Lions must corral Kyler Murray and Kenyan Drake. Arizona’s offense is rolling and suspect defense is doing enough. Matt Stafford always keeps it interesting.
Prediction: Cardinals 28, Lions 24
Buccaneers (1-1) at Broncos (0-2)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Buccaneers by 6. O/U: 43.
The Broncos are banged up, and they’re going to have a hard time slowing an improving Buccaneers offense. Jeff Driskel will put up decent numbers, but he’s not beating Tom Brady.
Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Broncos 18
Cowboys (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)
Sunday, 1:25 p.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Seahawks by 5. O/U: 56.
Seattle’s run defense has been swarming, and needs to be against Dallas. Its pass defense is vulnerable, though, and Dak Prescott can roll up the yards. This comes down to red-hot Russell Wilson.
Prediction: Seahawks 34, Cowboys 28
Packers (2-0) at Saints (1-1)
Sunday, 5:20 p.m.
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Saints by 3. O/U: 521/2.
Showdown between two legendary quarterbacks could come down to who has better run game. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones and New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara will play big roles in the outcome.
Prediction: Packers 28, Saints 27
Chiefs (2-0) at Ravens (2-0)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
Line: Ravens by 31/2. O/U: 541/2.
Patrick Mahomes is phenomenal, as is tight end Travis Kelce, but the other receivers aren’t pulling their weight. Baltimore is already at a comfy cruising altitude and is really tough at home.
Prediction: Ravens 34, Chiefs 28