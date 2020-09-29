Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Is this finally the Dodgers’ year? Our baseball writers make their postseason picks

The 2020 MLB postseason bracket.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Sep. 29, 2020
11:13 AM
A strange baseball season is about to get even stranger.

After the pandemic-shortened regular season flew by, an unprecedented 16 teams made the postseason, including two with losing records. And the field is going to be cut in half in a matter of days after a best-of-three wild card round.

But those might not be the only oddities. The Dodgers will return to the World Series and might actually win this time.

That’s according to five Times reporters and columnists who cover baseball. They filled out MLB postseason brackets with their predictions, and all five picked the Dodgers to represent the National League in the World Series.

How does the rest of the bracket look for each writer? And how many of them actually have the Dodgers winning it all? Keep reading to find out.

Mike DiGiovanna

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulls down his mask.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays, Indians over Yankees, Twins over Astros, White Sox over Athletics

NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Cardinals over Padres; Cubs over Marlins; Reds over Braves

ALDS: Rays over Indians; Twins over White Sox

NLDS: Dodgers over Cardinals; Cubs over Reds

ALCS: Twins over Rays

NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Twins

Dylan Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, top, throws against Seattle Mariners' Dylan Moore.
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

AL wild card: Blue Jays over Rays; Indians over Yankees; Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics

NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Cardinals over Padres; Braves over Reds; Cubs over Marlins

ALDS: Indians over Blue Jays; White Sox over Twins

NLDS: Dodgers over Cardinals; Cubs over Braves

ALCS: White Sox over Indians

NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over White Sox

Jack Harris

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu scores on a sacrifice fly
New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu
(Michael Dwyer / Associated Press)

AL wild card: Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics; Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians

NL wild card: Reds over Braves; Cubs over Marlins; Cardinals over Padres; Dodgers over Brewers

ALDS: Twins over White Sox; Yankees over Rays

NLDS: Cubs over Reds; Dodgers over Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees over Twins

NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs

WORLD SERIES: Yankees over Dodgers

Bill Plaschke

Dodgers' Mookie Betts doubles to right field against the San Diego Padres
Dodgers’ Mookie Betts
(Derrick Tuskan / Associated Press)

AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians; Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics

NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Reds over Braves; Marlins over Cubs; Padres over Cardinals

ALDS: Yankees over Rays; White Sox over Twins

NLDS: Dodgers over Padres; Reds over Marlins

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

NLCS: Dodgers over Reds

WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Yankees

Maria Torres

Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler pitches against the Oakland Athletics
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians; Twins over Astros; Athletics over White Sox

NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Padres over Cardinals; Cubs over Marlins; Braves over Reds

ALDS: Rays over Yankees; Athletics over Twins

NLDS: Dodgers over Padres; Braves over Cubs

ALCS: Rays over Athletics

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Rays

Times staff