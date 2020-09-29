Is this finally the Dodgers’ year? Our baseball writers make their postseason picks

A strange baseball season is about to get even stranger.

After the pandemic-shortened regular season flew by, an unprecedented 16 teams made the postseason, including two with losing records. And the field is going to be cut in half in a matter of days after a best-of-three wild card round.

But those might not be the only oddities. The Dodgers will return to the World Series and might actually win this time.

That’s according to five Times reporters and columnists who cover baseball. They filled out MLB postseason brackets with their predictions, and all five picked the Dodgers to represent the National League in the World Series.

How does the rest of the bracket look for each writer? And how many of them actually have the Dodgers winning it all? Keep reading to find out.

