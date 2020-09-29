Is this finally the Dodgers’ year? Our baseball writers make their postseason picks

A strange baseball season is about to get even stranger.
After the pandemic-shortened regular season flew by, an unprecedented 16 teams made the postseason, including two with losing records. And the field is going to be cut in half in a matter of days after a best-of-three wild card round.
But those might not be the only oddities. The Dodgers will return to the World Series and might actually win this time.
That’s according to five Times reporters and columnists who cover baseball. They filled out MLB postseason brackets with their predictions, and all five picked the Dodgers to represent the National League in the World Series.
How does the rest of the bracket look for each writer? And how many of them actually have the Dodgers winning it all? Keep reading to find out.
Mike DiGiovanna
AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays, Indians over Yankees, Twins over Astros, White Sox over Athletics
NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Cardinals over Padres; Cubs over Marlins; Reds over Braves
ALDS: Rays over Indians; Twins over White Sox
NLDS: Dodgers over Cardinals; Cubs over Reds
ALCS: Twins over Rays
NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs
WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Twins
Dylan Hernandez
AL wild card: Blue Jays over Rays; Indians over Yankees; Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics
NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Cardinals over Padres; Braves over Reds; Cubs over Marlins
ALDS: Indians over Blue Jays; White Sox over Twins
NLDS: Dodgers over Cardinals; Cubs over Braves
ALCS: White Sox over Indians
NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs
WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over White Sox
Jack Harris
AL wild card: Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics; Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians
NL wild card: Reds over Braves; Cubs over Marlins; Cardinals over Padres; Dodgers over Brewers
ALDS: Twins over White Sox; Yankees over Rays
NLDS: Cubs over Reds; Dodgers over Cardinals
ALCS: Yankees over Twins
NLCS: Dodgers over Cubs
WORLD SERIES: Yankees over Dodgers
Bill Plaschke
AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians; Twins over Astros; White Sox over Athletics
NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Reds over Braves; Marlins over Cubs; Padres over Cardinals
ALDS: Yankees over Rays; White Sox over Twins
NLDS: Dodgers over Padres; Reds over Marlins
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
NLCS: Dodgers over Reds
WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Yankees
Maria Torres
AL wild card: Rays over Blue Jays; Yankees over Indians; Twins over Astros; Athletics over White Sox
NL wild card: Dodgers over Brewers; Padres over Cardinals; Cubs over Marlins; Braves over Reds
ALDS: Rays over Yankees; Athletics over Twins
NLDS: Dodgers over Padres; Braves over Cubs
ALCS: Rays over Athletics
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
WORLD SERIES: Dodgers over Rays