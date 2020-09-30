Photos: Lakers cruise past Heat in NBA Finals opener

Share
Anthony Davis had 34 points and LeBron James was one assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 116-98 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla.
Davis also had nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in his Finals debut. James contributed 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.
The best-of-seven championship series resumes Friday night at 6 p.m. PDT.
x
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.