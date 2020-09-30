Photos: Lakers cruise past Heat in NBA Finals opener

Anthony Davis had 34 points and LeBron James was one assist shy of a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 116-98 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in Orlando, Fla.

Davis also had nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in his Finals debut. James contributed 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

The best-of-seven championship series resumes Friday night at 6 p.m. PDT.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks after a feed from Kyle Kuzma (not pictured) during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James drives down the lane for a layup during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers center Dwight Howard battles Heat forward Jimmy Butler for a rebound during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis collide as they try to grab a rebound during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo brings the ball up court while pressured by Heat guard Kendrick Nunn during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis forces Heat guard Tyler Herro into a turnover during Game 1. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

