How much will it cost to attend a Dodgers-Braves NLCS game in person?

You couldn’t see the Dodgers play at Dodger Stadium this season, but you can see them play Monday if you’re willing to spend a few hundred bucks and travel to Texas.

For the first time in this pandemic season, Major League Baseball is opening a ballpark to fans. The league has made 11,500 tickets available for the World Series and National League championship series, both at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

On Thursday, the Dodgers clinched a spot in the NLCS, against the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven series starts Monday.

On Friday morning, a limited number of $70 face-value tickets for Games 2 and 3 of the NLCS were available via the Texas Rangers’ website. Game 1 tickets were sold out there, but StubHub resale tickets started at $89.

Under MLB health and safety protocols, tickets are only sold in groups of four, with each group at least six feet apart from others. The $89 StubHub tickets, including fees, would cost $448 for a group of four.

World Series tickets are sold out via the Rangers’ website. The lowest Game 1 ticket available via StubHub Friday morning cost $394 — again, sold only in a group of four, with fees bringing the cost to $2,070.

Fans will be required to wear masks, except when eating and drinking. There will be no temperature checks.