Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that several individuals within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the club has closed its practice facility, and the team will work remotely following NFL protocols.

The Colts are scheduled to play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

In similar cases with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, the NFL has reshuffled schedules to varying degrees in order to postpone affected games. With each passing week, that process becomes more difficult and involves more teams, because some teams have already had their scheduled week off.

The Colts are off in Week 7, and the Bengals are off in Week 9.

Advertisement

The NFL has long discussed the possibility of adding an 18th week to the regular season for make-up games, although the league also has considered the concept of pushing the pause button for a week during the season to allow teams to get healthy.

“I’m proud of the way players and clubs have come together during these unprecedented times,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said earlier this week after a meeting with club owners and other league executives. “We stressed again today that we cannot grow complacent – not players, not coaches, not the rest of our personnel. Ninety percent is not good enough in this environment. We have to be incredibly diligent and disciplined.”